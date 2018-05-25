Baku boss says Miami won’t replace race

08/04/2017 No 2017 engine for Sauber this year – boss Apr.8 (GMM) Sauber boss Monisha Kaltenborn has played down rumours the Swiss team could switch to Ferrari's 2017-spec engine mid-season. Amid a struggle to merely survive financially […]
14/04/2018 Haas rejects Alonso rumour Apr.14 (GMM) Haas has rejected a sensational rumour suggesting Fernando Alonso might move to the American team for 2019. The news was first reported by Diario Gol, saying that Haas had […]
27/05/2016 Zandvoort eyes Dutch grand prix return May 27 (GMM) The Netherlands could be back on the F1 calendar by 2020. The famous Zandvoort circuit and the Dutch grand prix have been missing from the calendar since 1985. But with Max […]
27/07/2016 Officials admit German GP future in doubt Jul.27 (GMM) After a gap year, the German grand prix might be back this weekend but the future of the country's place on the calendar remains in doubt. It was the Nurburgring that caused […]
21/05/2018 Drivers to be asked about Miami layout – Todt May 21 (GMM) Drivers will be consulted about the layout of a second US grand prix in Miami. That is the claim of FIA president Jean Todt. Recently, Lewis Hamilton said he was excited […]
11/12/2017 F1 makes plans for Las Vegas race Dec.11 (GMM) An official has denied that planning for a F1 race in Las Vegas is obviously racing ahead. With Liberty Media often mentioning the desire for a second annual grand prix in […]
09/06/2017 Steiner says ‘why not?’ to 25-race plans Jun.9 (GMM) F1 teams may need to adapt if Liberty Media intends to expand the calendar to as many as 25 races. New F1 CEO Chase Carey has already said next year's calendar will weigh in […]
17/01/2015 Nurburgring not giving up on 2015 race Jan.17 (GMM) The Nurburgring is not giving up on hanging onto the German grand prix. Bernie Ecclestone has announced that, amid the Nurburgring's ownership uncertainties, its return to […]
01/10/2017 Perez had IV treatment after qualifying Oct.1 (GMM) Sergio Perez was rehydrated with the help of an IV drip after qualifying in Malaysia. The Mexican told the media he has been suffering from a stomach virus. "This is […]
16/12/2016 Austrian broadcaster to end F1 deal for 2020 Dec.16 (GMM) Austria could lose its free to air television coverage of formula one from 2020. In the country, F1 is currently shown on ORF, an Austrian public broadcaster. But reports […]