Baku boss says Miami won’t replace race

May 25 (GMM) Baku race chief Arif Rahimov has denied rumours it might lose its spot on the 2019 calendar to make way for Miami.

There have also been rumours Azerbaijan might consider getting out of its current contract.

But Rahimov insists that Baku is firmly on the calendar.

“We have a contract until 2020,” he said. “It can only be terminated by mutual agreement. And we do not intend to do this.

“And I see no sign from Liberty that they no longer want our grand prix.”

Rahimov said the uncertainty should end next month, when the first draft of the 2019 calendar is released.

“We’ll be on it and then the rumours will stop,” he insisted.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

