Cars too complex for F1 telemetry ban – Alonso

May 3 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has hit back at suggestions F1 should ban telemetry.

It has been suggested banning telemetry will move the sport closer to the purity of MotoGP, where riders are essentially alone to manage their own races.

But Alonso warned: “They first would have to make the cars simpler.

“That’s not possible with the complex technology of today,” he told Auto Motor und Sport.



