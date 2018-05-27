Verstappen needs new ‘brain’ – Lauda

31/05/2016 Verstappen still on track after bad Monaco May 31 (GMM) Max Verstappen's impressive F1 career is still on track despite a less-than-impressive showing in Monaco, his new boss Christian Horner insists. Just a fortnight after […]
31/07/2017 Ricciardo ‘will accept’ Verstappen apology Jul.31 (GMM) Max Verstappen has apologised for punting his Red Bull teammate out of the Hungarian grand prix. The normally smiling Daniel Ricciardo was furious after the incident, […]
25/05/2015 Mercedes on track to master ‘four engine’ rule May 25 (GMM) Mercedes is right on track to master the tough new 'four engines per driver' rule in 2015. There had been moves recently to increase the controversial allocation to five […]
24/11/2016 Red Bull could spoil Rosberg title – Stewart Nov.24 (GMM) Sir Jackie Stewart has warned that Nico Rosberg's bid for title glory this weekend could be spoiled by the Red Bulls. The German driver only has to finish third to guarantee […]
16/04/2018 Ricciardo should stay at Red Bull – Horner Apr.16 (GMM) Christian Horner thinks Daniel Ricciardo should re-commit to Red Bull for the future. The Australian, who commandingly won in China, is out of contract at the end of the […]
14/06/2016 New engine ‘another world’ for Red Bull – Horner Jun.14 (GMM) Christian Horner says Montreal was proof that Red Bull is right back on track. After a resurgent showing for the former world champions in Barcelona and Monaco, Daniel […]
10/06/2016 Verstappen denies feeling pressure after Monaco Jun.10 (GMM) Max Verstappen has played down suggestions his crash to earth in Monaco a fortnight ago has ramped up the pressure of his recent move to Red Bull. After winning on his team […]
11/07/2017 Red Bull writes off 2017 championship Jul.11 (GMM) Christian Horner has backed frustrated team driver Max Verstappen in declaring the 2017 world championship basically over for Red Bull. After yet another technical […]
07/05/2015 Second chance likely for struggling Kvyat May 7 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat looks set to be given a second chance to shine at Red Bull. After his meteoric debut at the mere age of 19 for the junior team Toro Rosso last year, the […]
30/04/2018 Drivers should pay for Red Bull crash – Lauda Apr.30 (GMM) Red Bull's drivers should have to pay for the damage to their cars after colliding in Baku. That is the view of Niki Lauda, whose fellow Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said after […]