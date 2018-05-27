Verstappen needs new ‘brain’ – Lauda

May 27 (GMM) F1 experts say Max Verstappen needs a change of approach if he is to succeed.

The Dutchman missed qualifying at Monaco after a practice crash — yet another crucial mistake in 2018.

“His talent is envied by every driver,” former F1 driver Felipe Massa said in Monaco.

“But he needs to act more calmly. He needs a little more patience and then he will succeed.”

Verstappen’s Red Bull bosses were furious, but team principal Christian Horner said the person most upset was the 20-year-old.

“He’s a very fast driver, we all know that, and this weekend he has a very fast car. What happened is a cruel lesson. It doesn’t get much worse than that,” he said.

“He needs to learn and stop making mistakes. He knows it better than anyone. I hope this incident will convince him to change his approach. I don’t know what else will.”

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg said Monaco is a “huge setback” for the young Dutchman.

“He was faster than Daniel Ricciardo and then he crashed at the dumbest moment,” he said.

“He had an almost identical crash in 2016. I wonder if Max is too confident — risking too much. If you’re doing that, there is no track that bites you in the ass more than Monaco,” the German added.

“He hasn’t seemed to learn at all. It’s already the fifth time this year but it’s his fourth season in formula one. You can’t really says it’s inexperience.

“It’s a very dark moment for Max. At the moment everything is going wrong for him but I don’t have much hope for him anymore,” Rosberg told RTL.

Even more brutal is the assessment of F1 legend Niki Lauda.

“What is the solution for him? Changing the brain,” said the Mercedes team chairman.

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko was visibly livid on Saturday, telling Movistar: “What I have to say I have already told Max.”

When asked what Marko should tell Verstappen, Lauda told Bild: “I would ask him ‘How many times do you want to do the same thing?’

“First, Dr Marko has to tell him this (crash) is not possible while at the same time defending him outwardly. It’s a difficult balancing act and I know it’s not easy.”

Verstappen, having earlier skipped a round of interviews, eventually said he feels supported by Red Bull.

“I have a team that is with me in good and bad times,” he said.

“A year ago we had many technical problems but we continued to work together. It’s the same thing now.”

Related News

  • 31/05/2016 Verstappen still on track after bad Monaco May 31 (GMM) Max Verstappen's impressive F1 career is still on track despite a less-than-impressive showing in Monaco, his new boss Christian Horner insists. Just a fortnight after […]
  • 31/07/2017 Ricciardo ‘will accept’ Verstappen apology Jul.31 (GMM) Max Verstappen has apologised for punting his Red Bull teammate out of the Hungarian grand prix. The normally smiling Daniel Ricciardo was furious after the incident, […]
  • 25/05/2015 Mercedes on track to master ‘four engine’ rule May 25 (GMM) Mercedes is right on track to master the tough new 'four engines per driver' rule in 2015. There had been moves recently to increase the controversial allocation to five […]
  • 24/11/2016 Red Bull could spoil Rosberg title – Stewart Nov.24 (GMM) Sir Jackie Stewart has warned that Nico Rosberg's bid for title glory this weekend could be spoiled by the Red Bulls. The German driver only has to finish third to guarantee […]
  • 16/04/2018 Ricciardo should stay at Red Bull – Horner Apr.16 (GMM) Christian Horner thinks Daniel Ricciardo should re-commit to Red Bull for the future. The Australian, who commandingly won in China, is out of contract at the end of the […]
  • 14/06/2016 New engine ‘another world’ for Red Bull – Horner Jun.14 (GMM) Christian Horner says Montreal was proof that Red Bull is right back on track. After a resurgent showing for the former world champions in Barcelona and Monaco, Daniel […]
  • 10/06/2016 Verstappen denies feeling pressure after Monaco Jun.10 (GMM) Max Verstappen has played down suggestions his crash to earth in Monaco a fortnight ago has ramped up the pressure of his recent move to Red Bull. After winning on his team […]
  • 11/07/2017 Red Bull writes off 2017 championship Jul.11 (GMM) Christian Horner has backed frustrated team driver Max Verstappen in declaring the 2017 world championship basically over for Red Bull. After yet another technical […]
  • 07/05/2015 Second chance likely for struggling Kvyat May 7 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat looks set to be given a second chance to shine at Red Bull. After his meteoric debut at the mere age of 19 for the junior team Toro Rosso last year, the […]
  • 30/04/2018 Drivers should pay for Red Bull crash – Lauda Apr.30 (GMM) Red Bull's drivers should have to pay for the damage to their cars after colliding in Baku. That is the view of Niki Lauda, whose fellow Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said after […]