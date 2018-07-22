Alonso will leave F1 before 2021

21/06/2018 Alonso’s manager plays down Indycar talk Jun.21 (GMM) Fernando Alonso's manager has played down speculation the Spaniard is weighing up between formula one or Indycar for 2019. After winning Le Mans, the double world champion […]
18/06/2015 Michelin ‘disappointed’ with F1’s tyre situation Jun.18 (GMM) Michelin has revealed it wants to improve F1's tyre situation. While the sport's current supplier Pirelli appears to retain the backing of Bernie Ecclestone and most teams, […]
08/06/2018 Alonso not sure about next racing step Jun.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is not finished with formula one -- even though he admits he is not sure what will happen next. Next weekend, the Spaniard will race at Le Mans, amid […]
08/05/2015 Pirelli denies changing tyre selection philosophy May 8 (GMM) Paul Hembery has denied reports Pirelli is shifting its focus towards softer compound choices in 2015. When asked about claims F1's official supplier wanted to spice up races […]
24/03/2015 F1 set for first wet race of 2015 Mar.24 (GMM) F1 looks to be heading into its first wet race of the season. The current weekend forecast for Sepang indicates a high probability of rain and afternoon storms, even though […]
16/06/2015 F1’s Hulkenberg, Mallya, put Le Mans in focus Jun.16 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has named Nico Hulkenberg as one of the very best drivers in F1 today. Before German Hulkenberg won Le Mans on debut at the weekend, the Spanish broadcaster […]
20/10/2017 Alonso, McLaren deny contract for one year only Oct.21 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has denied his new McLaren contract is for one year only. The Spaniard and the British team announced in Austin that the new deal "underlines Fernando's […]
02/10/2015 Michelin still in running for 2017 deal – reports Oct.2 (GMM) Michelin is reportedly back in the running to become F1's sole tyre supplier from 2017. It is already known that the French marque, like the sport's current partner Pirelli, […]
11/05/2018 McLaren unveils radical new nose in Spain May 11 (GMM) McLaren unveiled a radical new nose for its 2018 car in Barcelona. It follows a disappointing start to the season for the British team, despite the switch from Honda to […]