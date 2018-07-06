McLaren scraps Indycar plans for 2019

05/07/2018 ‘Pressure’ led to Eric Boullier exit – Brown Jul.5 (GMM) Zak Brown says "pressure" on McLaren led to the departure of team boss Eric Boullier. Amid McLaren's continuing performance crisis and rumblings of internal staff strife, […]
26/05/2018 Alonso to Indycar rumour emerges May 26 (GMM) The next rumour regarding Fernando Alonso's future has emerged in the Monaco paddock. Earlier, with McLaren's Zak Brown saying he wants to keep the Spaniard, it emerged that […]
20/04/2017 Vandoorne can relax amid McLaren crisis – Boullier Apr.20 (GMM) Eric Boullier insists F1 rookie Stoffel Vandoorne is "not under pressure" amid McLaren-Honda's current performance crisis. One analysis of the situation might be that with […]
24/04/2017 McLaren crisis ‘worse’ for Alonso – Boullier Apr.24 (GMM) McLaren-Honda's performance crisis is "worse" for Fernando Alonso than it is for his rookie 2017 teammate Stoffel Vandoorne. That is the claim of the struggling, once-great […]
30/05/2018 Alonso’s manager to attend Indycar race May 30 (GMM) A full-time move to Indycar is looking like a real possibility for Fernando Alonso. After doing the 2017 Indy 500 with Alonso, it is already rumoured that McLaren is now […]
09/08/2017 McLaren denies Alonso to skip Singapore Aug.9 (GMM) McLaren executive Zak Brown has slammed suggestions Fernando Alonso may miss another grand prix this year. In May, the Spaniard sat out Monaco in order to contest the fabled […]
24/06/2018 Zak Brown wants Alonso to stay in F1 Jan.24 (GMM) Zak Brown says McLaren does not want to lose Fernando Alonso. Actually, the Spanish driver is already under contract beyond 2018, but that ties him only to McLaren as a […]
26/05/2017 Alonso says no Indycar switch for 2018 May 26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down speculation he could quit formula one and switch full-time to the American equivalent Indycar. The Spaniard is not in Monaco this weekend as […]
11/06/2017 No McLaren Indycar team for now – Brown Jun.11 (GMM) Zak Brown has played down rumours McLaren could launch a full-time Indycar team. Fernando Alonso was recently competitive as he skipped Monaco to do the Indy 500, with a […]
10/08/2017 McLaren set for Indycar return in future Aug.10 (GMM) McLaren may not be heading back to Indycar this year, but the future is another matter entirely. That is the claim of Mark Miles, the boss of the premier American open […]