Williams could be Mercedes ‘B team’

Jul.22 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted that Williams might be getting lined up as a Mercedes ‘B team’.
Although the Grove team is resisting the move, Williams has the slowest car on the 2018 grid and could now lose main financer Lawrence Stroll to Force India.
At the same time, thanks to its ties with Ferrari, Sauber is racing up the grid from the back.
“The Ferrari-Sauber model shows that such alliances can be very important in the future in order to remain competitive,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Le Figaro.
“We are watching the situation closely. We already have a cooperation with Force India, which has our support. We are currently wondering if there might be a similar partnership with Williams,” he added.
23/01/2018 Sauber-Ferrari F1 alliance ‘visionary’ – Wolff Jan.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he might be looking to emulate Ferrari's move by more closely aligning with other F1 teams. The American outfit Haas is already regarded as a kind of Ferrari […]
29/04/2018 Stroll not commenting on Mercedes ‘B team’ rumour Apr.29 (GMM) Williams bosses are reportedly resisting a push to turn the once-great British team into one with a structure similar to Haas. This year, while Williams slumped, Haas has […]
04/05/2018 Mercedes eyes Ferrari-Haas style collaboration May 4 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Mercedes is open to establishing a relationship with a customer team along the lines of Ferrari-Haas. In recent days, Lance Stroll's father Lawrence has […]
30/06/2016 Rosberg admits eye on Williams in Austria Jun.30 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has singled out Williams as a potential threat as he chases a hat-trick of Austrian grand prix wins this weekend. And the championship leader is not the only […]
11/06/2016 Lance Stroll more mature than Verstappen – Wolff Jun.11 (GMM) Lance Stroll, a Williams development driver, has caught the eye of Mercedes' team boss Toto Wolff. Canadian teen Stroll is currently leading the highly-competitive European […]
12/01/2015 Bottas plays down Mercedes, Ferrari switch talk Jan.12 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has played down reports linking his future outside of Williams. The Finn's career to date has been powered and championed by the Grove team, and he was the […]
21/01/2015 Williams reveals 2015 car on magazine cover Jan.21 (GMM) Williams has given F1 fans an early glimpse of its new car, as the once-great British team eyes a return to the top step of the podium in 2015. The Grove outfit was the […]
03/09/2015 Williams keeps Bottas, Massa for 2016 Sep.3 (GMM) Williams will race into another season with Valtteri Bottas alongside Felipe Massa. The British team had options on both drivers for 2016, but it had been rumoured Finn […]
06/06/2017 Don’t assess Stroll until 2018 – Stewart Jun.6 (GMM) F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has defended struggling rookie Lance Stroll. 18-year-old Stroll, whose father and sponsor is the fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll, is under fire as […]
19/06/2015 Haas’ Ferrari alliance ‘very clever’ – Wolff Jun.19 (GMM) Toto Wolff has hailed as "clever" the approach to formula one being taken by the 2016 American entrant, Haas. Gene Haas, already a co-owner of a Nascar team, is entering F1 […]