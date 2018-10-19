Bottas not worried about Ocon threat for 2020

29/04/2017 Mercedes not leaving F1 for Formula E – Lauda Apr.29 (GMM) Niki Lauda has denied Mercedes is tossing up between a future in F1 or the all-electric open wheeler series Formula E. As F1 starts the process of planning for the new […]
07/08/2017 Bottas has no ‘plan B’ for 2018 Aug.7 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has admitted he does not have a 'plan B' in the event Mercedes does not re-sign him for 2018. While the Finn only has a single-year contract at present, it is […]
27/06/2017 Bottas not worried about Mercedes future Jun.27 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas insists he is still not worried about his future at Mercedes. Although performing solidly, the Finn has been told by boss Toto Wolff that the team is not […]
14/07/2017 Ferrari will decide future – Raikkonen Jul.14 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says Ferrari will decide his future in F1. A year ago, the Maranello team extended the Finn's contract for another season, but now president Sergio Marchionne […]
10/10/2017 Beating Hulkenberg ‘will not be easy’ – Sainz Oct.10 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he is happy to make the switch to Renault earlier than originally planned. Actually, the Spaniard said recently that he preferred to spend the rest of the […]
06/12/2017 Bottas ‘not really happy’ with 2017 Dec.6 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he feels disappointed at the end of his first season with Mercedes. The Finn won three races, finished on the podium eleven times and finished third in […]
30/10/2015 Gutierrez confirms Haas race seat for 2016 Oct.30 (GMM) Esteban Gutierrez has confirmed the worst-kept secret in the F1 paddock -- that he will complete Haas' 2016 driver lineup. The new American team has scheduled an official […]
01/09/2015 Gutierrez hints future taking shape Sep.1 (GMM) Esteban Gutierrez could be close to announcing his plans for 2016. This year, after the Mexican lost his Sauber race seat, he signed up to be Ferrari's reserve driver. And […]
08/07/2017 Wolff rules out Ocon for Mercedes in 2018 Jul.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff has ruled out signing up Esteban Ocon to replace Valtteri Bottas for 2018. Currently, while happy with Bottas' performance at Mercedes this year after he replaced […]
12/02/2018 Bottas happy if Hamilton stays at Mercedes Feb.12 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he intends to argue for a 2019 contract at Mercedes by winning races this year. The Finn has been signed up by Mercedes only for one more season, as […]