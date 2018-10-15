‘Very easy’ to make Vettel-like mistakes – Alesi

09/03/2017 F1 needs Schumacher-like ‘heroes’ – Brawn Mar.9 (GMM) F1 must return to an era when the top drivers were "heroes". That is the view of the sport's new chief Ross Brawn, who pointed to his old protege Michael Schumacher as a […]
28/09/2017 2017 championship ‘not decided yet’ – Brawn Sep.28 (GMM) Ross Brawn has backed Sebastian Vettel's view that the Ferrari driver is still in the title hunt. Vettel's hopes took a big hit in Singapore, with the German widely blamed […]
01/11/2016 Brawn signs deal to replace Ecclestone – report Nov.1 (GMM) Ross Brawn has already signed a contract to become F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone's successor. That is the claim this week of Auto Bild Motorsport, in the wake of reports […]
05/03/2018 Brawn wants ‘solution’ to Ferrari quit threat Mar.5 (GMM) Ross Brawn says he will work to "find a solution" that ends Ferrari's F1 quit threat. Brawn was once the technical boss during Ferrari's ultra-successful Michael Schumacher […]
19/05/2017 Brawn says Vettel ‘key to Ferrari success’ May 19 (GMM) Ross Brawn has hailed Sebastian Vettel's personal contribution to the excitement of the 2017 season. Brawn, famous for his key role in the ultra-successful Todt-Schumacher […]
11/04/2016 Italy hails new ‘Schumi’ after race wins Apr.11 (GMM) Mick Schumacher is pressing the throttle on the next stage in his quest for future F1 glory. The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, the 17-year-old is racing in both the […]
31/08/2017 Brawn happy with Vettel-Hamilton battle Aug.31 (GMM) Ross Brawn says formula one is delighted with an epic battle for the 2017 world championship. Long before he became the new F1 sporting boss, Brawn was the technical chief […]
27/11/2017 Ferrari can choose to quit F1 – Todt Nov.27 (GMM) Jean Todt says the FIA cannot be swayed by Ferrari's threats about quitting formula one. Amid Liberty Media's plans for new engine rules and a budget cap for the future, the […]
09/02/2017 Schumacher manager questions F1’s Liberty buyout Feb.9 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's former manager is not so sure the takeover by Liberty Media will really be good for F1. So far, since the US media group took over from controversial […]