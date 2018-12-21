Denmark not giving up on F1 race

24/09/2018 Mayor shoots down Copenhagen’s F1 project Sep.24 (GMM) Advanced plans to bring F1 to Copenhagen have been scrapped. The Danish capital's lord mayor Frank Jensen told the local Politiken newspaper: "We cannot participate in the […]
03/01/2018 Copenhagen, Nurburgring eye F1 race deals Jan.3 (GMM) Plans for a grand prix in Copenhagen are speeding ahead. Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports that F1 chief executive Chase Carey is planning to travel to the Danish capital next […]
13/07/2017 Mayor not yet backing Copenhagen F1 plans Jul.13 (GMM) Copenhagen is not yet backing plans for a F1 street race in the Danish capital. We reported recently that Danish businessman Lars Seier Christensen met with F1 owner Liberty […]
30/04/2018 Denmark GP officials meet in Baku Apr.30 (GMM) Denmark is still inching its way towards the F1 calendar. Organisers of a proposed street race in Copenhagen met with the boss of Azerbaijan's similar city grand prix at the […]
10/01/2018 Magnussen not crucial to Denmark F1 bid Jan.10 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's continuing presence in F1 will help a bid to secure a place on the annual race calendar for Denmark, race officials have admitted. BT newspaper reports […]
24/11/2017 Liberty ‘wants Copenhagen race’ – minister Nov.24 (GMM) Plans for a grand prix on the streets of the Danish capital are still alive. As the world of F1 congregated in Abu Dhabi for the 2017 finale, officials got together in a […]
30/06/2017 Magnussen welcomes Copenhagen’s 2020 GP project Jun.30 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has welcomed news in Denmark that an F1 race in Copenhagen is in the works for 2020. The local BT newspaper said Danish businessman Lars Seier Christensen […]
02/09/2018 2020 Danish GP ‘entirely possible’ – Whiting Sep.2 (GMM) Charlie Whiting says Copenhagen could be the next venue on the F1 calendar. Many potential hosts are regularly eyeing F1 projects, but FIA race director Whiting says plans […]
11/01/2018 Copenhagen could host F1 race in 2020 – Carey Jan.11 (GMM) Chase Carey has given Copenhagen the thumbs-up as a potential grand prix venue of the future. The Danish capital is vying to secure a place on the 2020 grid with a city […]
21/07/2018 Miami GP set for 2020 delay Jul.21 (GMM) The new grand prix in Miami looks set to be postponed for a year. Liberty Media wanted the race to take place in 2019, but Auto Motor und Sport claims that after the latest […]