‘Nobody in F1 watches Formula E’ – Villeneuve

Dec.21 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve is not excited about the future of Formula E.
The 1997 world champion did a couple of races with the then-burgeoning all-electric single seater category, but thinks the latest hype has been overrated.
“Nobody wants to see electric racing,” Villeneuve, now a F1 pundit for Italian television, told Automobile Magazine.
“The truth is, in the F1 paddock, nobody even knows when the Formula E races are on.”
Nonetheless, plenty of car manufacturers and former F1 drivers are on the Formula E grid, indicating that it may be a serious competitor to formula one someday.
Villeneuve said: “I don’t understand why they are pushing it so much. I think it’s a niche thing. The die-hard fans are the only ones who really keep up with it.
“I did a couple of races in Formula E, and I was happy to do them because the technology was interesting. You have power, you step on the gas – well, I probably shouldn’t say gas – you step on the pedal, and you go somewhere.
