Honda ‘will completely close the gap’ in 2019 – Tost

20/04/2018 Honda quiet about Red Bull negotiations Apr.20 (GMM) Honda is giving nothing away about the possibility of teaming up with Red Bull in 2019. Red Bull is openly flirting with leaving the Renault camp after this year, and buoyed […]
21/09/2015 Toro Rosso wants engine uncertainty to end Sep.21 (GMM) Boss Franz Tost says he wants a quick decision to be taken about Toro Rosso's engine supplier for 2016. Although Red Bull chiefs have insisted the senior team can afford a […]
17/10/2018 Honda ‘investing more than Renault’ – Abiteboul Oct.17 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has admitted he is "worried" about the latest developments at Honda. Some believe the next performance steps taken by the Japanese manufacturer will move the […]
16/07/2018 Tost defends Honda before Red Bull move Jul.16 (GMM) Franz Tost has defended Honda amid concerns the Japanese manufacturer is not up to the task of powering the senior Red Bull team from 2019. Tost is the team boss at Toro […]
29/10/2017 Tost, Sainz tip Kvyat to rebuild F1 career Oct.29 (GMM) Franz Tost and Carlos Sainz have tipped Daniil Kvyat to bounce back from his axe from the Red Bull programme. The young Russian quickly scaled the peak of the energy drink […]
19/08/2015 Toro Rosso starts work in new building Aug.19 (GMM) A new building at Toro Rosso's Faenza headquarters is now up and running. Italy's Omnicorse reports that, during the summer break, the Red Bull-owned team took advantage of […]
13/03/2017 Renault confident in midfield battle Mar.13 (GMM) Renault thinks it is a solid bet to head the F1 midfield in 2017. The French works team had a bad 2016 in the wake of the Lotus takeover, but technical boss Alan Permane […]
02/04/2015 Marko says Toro Rosso sale not likely Apr.2 (GMM) Red Bull has played down reports Renault is set to buy Toro Rosso -- and leave the former world champions without an engine deal. Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost said in […]