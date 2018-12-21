Honda ‘will completely close the gap’ in 2019 – Tost

Dec.21 (GMM) Honda “will completely close the gap” to top engine manufacturers Mercedes and Ferrari in 2019.

That is the prediction of Franz Tost, the boss at Toro Rosso.

The junior Red Bull team has been powered by works Honda engines for a full year now, in preparation for the senior team to join the Honda project for 2019.

“Since we will use the same engine, there are many other synergies,” Tost told Speed Week.

“Toro Rosso will use the Red Bull Racing gearbox, full rear suspension and front suspension elements and other parts,” he revealed.

“We will save resources and expect an increase in performance.”

The rhetoric from the entire Red Bull camp is extremely positive about the switch to works Honda power, after years of complaining about customer Renault engines.

“In terms of performance, Honda has narrowed the gap to Mercedes and Ferrari,” Tost said.

“If no serious problems arise in the next stages of development, Honda will completely close the gap during the 2019 season.”

Ferrari, Force India and Renault have already announced mid-February launch dates for their respective 2019 cars — just days before winter testing begins in Barcelona.

Tost said of Toro Rosso’s 2019 car: “The rollout is planned for week 7 (mid-February). We are current discussing various scenarios for the presentation.”

Related News

  • 20/04/2018 Honda quiet about Red Bull negotiations Apr.20 (GMM) Honda is giving nothing away about the possibility of teaming up with Red Bull in 2019. Red Bull is openly flirting with leaving the Renault camp after this year, and buoyed […]
  • 21/09/2015 Toro Rosso wants engine uncertainty to end Sep.21 (GMM) Boss Franz Tost says he wants a quick decision to be taken about Toro Rosso's engine supplier for 2016. Although Red Bull chiefs have insisted the senior team can afford a […]
  • 17/10/2018 Honda ‘investing more than Renault’ – Abiteboul Oct.17 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has admitted he is "worried" about the latest developments at Honda. Some believe the next performance steps taken by the Japanese manufacturer will move the […]
  • 16/07/2018 Tost defends Honda before Red Bull move Jul.16 (GMM) Franz Tost has defended Honda amid concerns the Japanese manufacturer is not up to the task of powering the senior Red Bull team from 2019. Tost is the team boss at Toro […]
  • 29/10/2017 Tost, Sainz tip Kvyat to rebuild F1 career Oct.29 (GMM) Franz Tost and Carlos Sainz have tipped Daniil Kvyat to bounce back from his axe from the Red Bull programme. The young Russian quickly scaled the peak of the energy drink […]
  • 19/08/2015 Toro Rosso starts work in new building Aug.19 (GMM) A new building at Toro Rosso's Faenza headquarters is now up and running. Italy's Omnicorse reports that, during the summer break, the Red Bull-owned team took advantage of […]
  • 13/03/2017 Renault confident in midfield battle Mar.13 (GMM) Renault thinks it is a solid bet to head the F1 midfield in 2017. The French works team had a bad 2016 in the wake of the Lotus takeover, but technical boss Alan Permane […]
  • 02/04/2015 Marko says Toro Rosso sale not likely Apr.2 (GMM) Red Bull has played down reports Renault is set to buy Toro Rosso -- and leave the former world champions without an engine deal. Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost said in […]
  • 18/01/2018 Toro Rosso holding Japanese culture lessons for staff Jan.18 (GMM) Toro Rosso is looking to avoid some of the pitfalls of the ill-fated McLaren-Honda partnership. With McLaren dumping its works backing after three woeful years, Honda power […]
  • 23/08/2015 Red Bull drivers want end to Renault-fuelled crisis Aug.23 (GMM) Two drivers from Red Bull's F1 stable are urging for change. Both struggling around the long blasts of Spa-Francorchamps with their Renault engine, Red Bull's Daniil Kvyat […]