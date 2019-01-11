Arrivabene linked with Sauber role

Jan.11 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen thinks Sauber can do “great things” from 2019.
The Swiss team took a big step forward last year with its up-to-date Ferrari engine, leadership by Frederic Vasseur, and backing by the Fiat brand Alfa Romeo.
And now, Germany’s Auto Bild reports that with his existing Ferrari-Fiat links, ousted Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene may end up with a Sauber role.
The publication said the change could also eventually involve Sauber becoming a full Alfa Romeo works team.
In the cockpit this year, Sauber will have Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi, and the highly experienced Ferrari driver and 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.
“We’ll see once we start driving the new cars where we are roughly and then we go from there,” said Finn Raikkonen.
“Obviously it’s a different challenge but I enjoy that too.
“If you ask people there are lots of different opinions about how it’s going to go, but we’ll find out next year and do our best,” the 39-year-old added.
“I think we have a good chance to do some great things. Where that’s going to take us, who knows?”
Raikkonen also said he is looking forward to the change of scene from a personal point of view, as he moves from the high stakes and politics at Ferrari to Sauber, a small team located close to his home.
“It’s a much smaller team than where I’ve been, but I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.
“It’s going to be different in many ways but the aim is still the same — do well in the races. I think it’s more pure racing and less the other stuff.
“Hopefully it will turn out to be good for both of us. I have a good feeling about it and I’m exciting to go there,” said Raikkonen.
