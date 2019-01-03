Comeback success depends on Williams car – Kubica

Jan.3 (GMM) Robert Kubica has admitted the success of his return to formula one depends on the competitiveness of Williams’ 2019 car.

After an eight-year absence due to injuries that have left his right arm permanently disabled, the 34-year-old Pole is returning to the grid this year.

However, his comeback will be at the wheel of a Williams, which was the slowest car overall in 2018.

Kubica says he is personally up for the challenge.

“It’s a difficult task and a very ambitious goal, but I think I’m well known for not taking on things that are light and easy,” he told Przeglad Sportowy newspaper.

“Whether it works or how close I am, much will depend on how I feel in the car and what the new car is like. How will it behave? This can greatly simplify or complicate the matter,” Kubica said.

In 2018, Williams’ car was not just slow, the drivers Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin reportedly tackled handling and even driver comfort issues.

Kubica said of a misbehaving car: “It’s like dancing with a partner who cannot dance.

“If a car does not perform as the driver expects, it is not even so much about the speed and the laptimes, but the feeling that it gives that can hinder the driver,” he added.



