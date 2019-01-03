Comeback success depends on Williams car – Kubica

27/03/2018 Kubica reluctant to comment on Williams situation Mar.27 (GMM) Robert Kubica is reluctant to comment on Williams' poor start to the 2018 season. There are already rumours that the Pole and reserve driver could eventually step in to […]
16/05/2018 Advisor says Williams aerodynamics ‘stalling’ May 16 (GMM) Alex Wurz says the aerodynamics on Williams' 2018 car are basically "stalling". The once-great British team is now among the absolute slowest on the grid, as young drivers […]
21/05/2018 No ‘magic’ to solve Williams problems – Kubica May 21 (GMM) Williams is plotting a course out of its dire current situation. That is the claim of Robert Kubica, the team's experienced test driver who got a first-hand taste of the […]
26/11/2018 Many people leaving Williams – Kubica Nov.26 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he is not sure who his race engineer will be in 2019. After an eight year hiatus to recover from a devastating arm injury, the now 33-year-old Pole is […]
09/11/2018 Smedley exit won’t hurt Williams – Sirotkin Nov.9 (GMM) The departure of Robert Smedley will not overly hurt Williams. That is the view of Sergey Sirotkin, the British team's Russian driver who says he is not sure if he is staying […]
03/07/2018 Williams slow at every race – Stroll Jul.3 (GMM) Lance Stroll says Williams' car problems equate to up to a 30 horse power deficit. The British team is stuck in arguably its worst ever crisis, with the slowest car in […]
30/11/2017 Williams not discussing Kubica’s pace Nov.30 (GMM) Williams is keeping the F1 world in suspense over whether Robert Kubica will return to the grid next year. With minor car modifications to accommodate his permanently […]
21/10/2018 Kubica not waiting long for Williams decision Oct.21 (GMM) Robert Kubica has repeated his claim that he will not wait too long for Williams to make its decision about 2019. Claire Williams has admitted the British team is […]
05/07/2018 Kubica to know 2019 race chances within months Jul.5 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he will know in the next few months if his chances of returning to the grid in 2019 are realistic. The Pole is currently the reserve driver at Williams, […]
23/03/2018 Kubica may sabotage Williams car – Villeneuve Mar.23 (GMM) Robert Kubica may deliberately sabotage Williams' progress in order to boost his chances of returning to the grid. That is the sensational claim made by outspoken former […]