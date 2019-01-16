Elkann denies turmoil still afoot at Ferrari

Jan.16 (GMM) Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann has hit back at rumours that turmoil is still afoot at Ferrari.

Following the death of Sergio Marchionne in 2018, Elkann stepped up to be his replacement and Louis Camilleri installed as the new Ferrari president.

Now, Maurizio Arrivabene has been ousted as Ferrari team boss, replaced by technical director Mattia Binotto. But it is rumoured that former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali could now be drafted in to replace Camilleri.

Elkann moved to play down the latest rumblings of turmoil.

“I am surprised to read the words that are attributed to me,” he insisted.

“I feel obliged to clarify some points and tell the truth.

“The appointment of Mattia Binotto as team principal does not represent a revolution, nor did it arise from alleged disagreements within the team,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“On the contrary, it is a line of continuity that aims at evolution. It’s certainly not a break with respect to the past,” Elkann insisted.

He also denied that Camilleri’s place as Ferrari president may be short-lived, amid the Domenicali rumours.

“My commitment to ensure stability and concentration at Ferrari is total, as is that of the CEO Louis Camilleri,” Elkann said.

“Together, with the contribution of all the men and women of Ferrari, we will reach our goals. Our customers and our fans all over the world guarantee maximum determination and responsibility.”



