Lauda leaves hospital after influenza

08/01/2019 Hospital says Lauda to be released ‘next week’ Jan.8 (GMM) Niki Lauda is scheduled to be released from hospital next week. It's a shot of good news after the Mercedes team chairman was re-admitted to intensive care in a Vienna […]
07/01/2019 Lauda back in intensive care Jan.7 (GMM) Niki Lauda is back in intensive care. The F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman had been holidaying in Ibiza following his long recovery from a life-saving lung transplant […]
25/10/2018 Lauda leaves hospital after transplant Oct.25 (GMM) Niki Lauda has left Vienna's general hospital after a three month recovery from a lung transplant. "Yes, Niki Lauda was discharged from the AKH and now he goes into […]
09/01/2019 Lauda still scheduled to leave hospital next week Jan.9 (GMM) Niki Lauda's doctor has played down rumours the Mercedes team chairman is back in a life-threatening situation with pneumonia. Earlier, it emerged that while on holiday with […]
14/08/2018 No air travel for Niki Lauda Aug.14 (GMM) Niki Lauda may not be able to return to the F1 circuits any time soon. Recently, as he recovers in intensive care from a lung transplant, the F1 legend's surgeon said Lauda […]
07/09/2018 Wolff ‘in regular contact’ with Lauda Sep.7 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he remains in "regular contact" with F1 legend Niki Lauda. Together, the duo own and run F1's highly successful works Mercedes team. Some weeks ago, […]
09/08/2018 Lauda should return to ‘normal’ – doctors Aug.9 (GMM) Niki Lauda should be able to return to his "normal life". That is the view of the doctors who are treating him in intensive care at a Vienna hospital. The F1 legend and […]
16/10/2018 Lauda could soon leave intensive care – report Oct.16 (GMM) Niki Lauda could finally be preparing to leave intensive care, following a lung transplant more than two months ago. Osterreich newspaper quoted a friend as saying: "Niki is […]
26/10/2018 Doctors not ruling out Abu Dhabi return for Lauda Oct.26 (GMM) Niki Lauda's doctors are not ruling out a return to the F1 paddock for the Mercedes team chairman in time for the season finale in Abu Dhabi. It emerged this week that, […]
22/11/2018 Lauda to miss Abu Dhabi comeback Nov.22 (GMM) Niki Lauda will not be in Abu Dhabi this weekend. The F1 legend's closest friends and colleagues including Toto Wolff, Helmut Marko and Bernie Ecclestone had earlier […]