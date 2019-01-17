Lauda leaves hospital after influenza

Jan.17 (GMM) Niki Lauda has left hospital following his latest health setback.

After a long period of hospitalisation and rehabilitation, the F1 legend was holidaying in Ibiza over the New Year period when he contracted influenza A.

He returned to Vienna where he was treated in intensive care, but just over two weeks later – on Wednesday – he was released once again.

Mercedes team chairman Lauda’s doctor Walter Klepetko confirmed the discharge, APA news agency reported.

Bild newspaper said that despite the latest hospitalisation, the 69-year-old may still be planning to be present for the start of winter testing in Barcelona on February 18.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

