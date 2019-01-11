Rookie Norris backs changes at McLaren

“They are working very hard for next season,” he said.
“There is a lot of change in the team to try to progress, but I know it’s not going to be easy.
“My whole career I’ve worked hard but always had good results, so it’s going to be my first season where I’m going in and I’m know I’m probably not going to be winning races,” Norris added.
But he said he wants a “long career” in F1 and is therefore committed to helping McLaren to recover.
“Hopefully it’s a longer game,” he said. “The biggest thing I want to be able to do is improve over time and eventually, maybe mid-season, end of season, two years, whatever, see all of this hard work paying off.”
