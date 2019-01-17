Vettel ‘different’ in 2018 – Rivola

10/01/2019 Rivola hopes Leclerc given chance to win Jan.10 (GMM) Massimo Rivola thinks Ferrari will give Charles Leclerc a fair chance to win the 2019 world championship. Many insiders think highly rated youngster Leclerc, who is […]
08/05/2015 Ferrari chief Rivola ‘dismissed’ – reports May 8 (GMM) Ferrari is without its sporting director Massimo Rivola in Spain this weekend. Italy's La Repubblica claims he was "removed from his duties" during the three-week break […]
28/10/2018 Winning ambition ‘not arrogance’ – Leclerc Oct.28 (GMM) Charles Leclerc says Ferrari has prepared him well for life as a race driver with the fabled Maranello team. The highly rated 21-year-old from Monaco started his climb to […]
07/09/2018 Ferrari chief’s brother reveals Leclerc signing Sep.7 (GMM) Charles Leclerc is definitely joining Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year. We reported this week that the news should be at least internally clarified during a meeting at […]
25/05/2018 Raikkonen hints he wants 2019 deal May 25 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has hinted he wants a new deal at Ferrari for 2019. Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo are linked with the Finn's seat, but Sebastian Vettel has made clear […]
29/11/2018 ‘The real Vettel is back’ – Arrivabene Nov.29 (GMM) "The real Vettel is back." That is the claim of Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene, as the Italian team moves to put 2018 in the past and charge again for the world […]
08/05/2018 Vergne doubts he would accept F1 return May 8 (GMM) Jean-Eric Vergne agrees with those who think 2019 could finally be Ferrari's year. Recently, the former F1 driver continued his career as a Ferrari tester, but he is now […]
14/01/2017 Ferrari opens door for Mick Schumacher Jan.14 (GMM) Ferrari has swung open the door for Mick Schumacher. Mick is the 17-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who won five titles for Ferrari between 2000 and […]
09/05/2015 Ferrari picks successor for ousted Rivola May 9 (GMM) Ferrari has already nominated a replacement for its absent-in-Barcelona sporting director Massimo Rivola. Earlier reports said Rivola, a key figure at the resurgent Maranello […]
01/07/2018 Ferrari seat ‘too early’ for Leclerc – Villeneuve Jul.1 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve thinks Ferrari is promoting Charles Leclerc too soon. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Maranello team has signed up the 20-year-old Sauber driver […]