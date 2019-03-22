Carey in Barcelona for Spanish GP contract talks

Mar.22 (GMM) Negotiations to extend Barcelona’s contract to host the Spanish grand prix have begun.
Spanish media, including EFE news agency, say F1 chief executive Chase Carey met with circuit officials at the Catalonia parliament on Thursday.
In a statement, the Circuit de Catalunya said the meeting “showed the will” of the region to keep hosting formula one beyond 2019.
Related News
- 23/04/2018 Official denies Spanish GP in doubt Apr.23 (GMM) A Spanish official has played down rumours the future of the grand prix in Barcelona could be in doubt. Barcelona's current contract is set to expire next year, and there […]
- 19/10/2018 Barcelona to host all winter tests in 2019 Oct.19 (GMM) F1 will stick with Barcelona as its exclusive winter testing venue ahead of the 2019 season. There had been suggestions the teams might agree to head to an overseas location […]
- 11/05/2018 Spain GP talks to take place after race May 11 (GMM) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya boss Joan Fontsere says he hopes talks will lead to a new contract for the Spanish grand prix. In recent days, circuit officials and F1 chief […]
- 06/08/2018 No ‘blank cheque’ for Spain GP – minister Aug.6 (GMM) The Catalan government is not willing to pay just "any price" to keep the Spanish grand prix. Minister of enterprise Angels Chacon says Barcelona wants to keep the race […]
- 05/05/2017 Carey wants ‘long term’ Spanish GP May 5 (GMM) New F1 boss Chase Carey says he aims to keep Barcelona on the calendar for the "long term". The Circuit de Catalunya is the sport's most used track for testing, and the […]
- 03/05/2018 Carey wants new F1 deal with Barcelona May 3 (GMM) Chase Carey says he would commit F1 to the Barcelona circuit "almost forever". But that doesn't mean a new contract will be agreed between the organisers of the current […]
- 09/05/2015 Barcelona staying on F1 calendar May 9 (GMM) Barcelona is staying on the F1 calendar. The Circuit de Catalunya, scene of this weekend's Spanish grand prix, announced that the contract with Bernie Ecclestone has been […]
- 07/06/2017 Paul Ricard set for mid-year 2018 date Jun.7 (GMM) Paul Ricard is heading for a mid-year race date for the return of the French grand prix next year. That is the claim of race promoter Christian Estrosi, who revealed to […]
- 27/06/2016 Dutch GP ‘possible’ at Assen track – boss Jun.27 (GMM) Momentum is building for The Netherlands' return to the F1 calendar. A month ago, we reported that Zandvoort, last seen on the calendar in 1985, was keen to return to […]
- 23/01/2015 Nurburgring still in talks with Ecclestone Jan.23 (GMM) The Nurburgring is still in talks with Bernie Ecclestone about hosting the 2015 German grand prix as scheduled. The F1 supremo has said that amid the circuit's financial and […]