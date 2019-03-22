Red Bull return for Kvyat ‘possible’ – Aleshin

28/04/2016 Kvyat calls Toro Rosso rumours ‘strange’ Apr.28 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has responded to "strange" rumours that he might need to take a step back to Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso next year. The 22-year-old Russian was declared […]
29/07/2016 Kvyat not commenting on Russian rumours Jul.29 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat lashed back at rumours Red Bull is set to dump him completely. The rumours emerged during the week in the Russian press, indicating that after his demotion to […]
22/06/2016 Tost hopes to keep Toro Rosso drivers for 2017 Jun.22 (GMM) Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost said he would be happy if the Faenza team lined up with the same drivers in 2017. It looks almost certain that team owner Red Bull will trigger […]
03/02/2017 SMP not looking to deepen F1 involvement Feb.3 (GMM) Boris Rothenberg, who heads Russia's major SMP Bank and a racing division called SMP Racing, said he is not looking to expand the F1 programme. SMP has been represented […]
07/10/2018 Kvyat does not make too many mistakes – Todt Oct.7 (GMM) Jean Todt says he is happy to see Russian driver Daniil Kvyat back in F1. Kvyat lost his place in the Red Bull programme last year and has since been a Ferrari development […]
07/10/2016 Kvyat wants patience amid constant rumours Oct.7 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has called for patience amid constant rumours about his future. Not long ago, reports suggested his employer Red Bull - having demoted him from the senior team […]
22/01/2018 Kvyat could race at Le Mans in 2018 Jan.22 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat could add another important job to his CV in 2018. Following his departure from the Red Bull programme, Ferrari signed up the Russian to be a development driver […]
20/10/2017 Kvyat unsure if Austin is last F1 race Oct.20 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat admitted in Austin that he is not sure if he will remain in his Toro Rosso seat beyond Sunday's US grand prix. The Russian was recently sidelined by team owner […]
