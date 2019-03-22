Red Bull return for Kvyat ‘possible’ – Aleshin

Mar.22 (GMM) A Russian racing driver says it is possible Daniil Kvyat will return to Red Bull Racing.

Former Red Bull Racing driver Kvyat’s F1 career seemed over at the end of 2017, where after a complex run of difficult form he was dropped from the junior team Toro Rosso.

But Mikhail Aleshin, a former Indycar and now Le Mans driver, says it is now possible Kvyat will return to Red Bull.

“It was very good to see Kvyat showing his character and not letting Pierre Gasly go past in Melbourne,” he told Russia’s Sportbox.

“It is hard to know why Gasly drove so inexpressively, but if Kvyat continues in the same spirit, we can all have hope that Daniil could move to the stronger team.

“I understand that such thoughts may be premature, but for us this situation is, of course, positive,” Aleshin added.



