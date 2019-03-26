Ferrari make ‘corrections’ for Bahrain

Mar.26 (GMM) Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has confirmed the Italian team has made “corrections” ahead of the Bahrain grand prix based on the outcome of the 2019 season opener in Australia.

Earlier, a Ferrari insider said team bosses “understand” what went wrong and caused a winter of testing promise to result in being beaten by Mercedes and Red Bull-Honda in Melbourne.

Binotto now confirms: “As a team, we will have to ensure that we have understood and rectified the areas where we were weak in Australia.

“In Bahrain, we expect to see the effect of the corrections we have made, although we are well aware that our competitors will once again be very strong.”



