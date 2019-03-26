Ferrari make ‘corrections’ for Bahrain

04/09/2017 Bottas staying at Mercedes in 2018 – Lauda Sep.4 (GMM) Mercedes is now poised to announce that Valtteri Bottas is staying put for 2018. Team boss Toto Wolff said at Monza that keeping the Finn at the team for a second season is a […]
24/06/2017 Vandoorne still feels McLaren ‘trust’ Jun.24 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he still feels the "trust" of his employer. Amid a difficult opening half of the Belgian's rookie F1 season, some are already beginning to wonder if […]
04/03/2019 Ocon to ‘grab opportunity’ in 2019 Mar.4 (GMM) Esteban Ocon says he wants to "grab" any opportunity that comes from his new role in F1. Dropped by Force India at the end of last year, the talented Frenchman remains […]
20/03/2018 McLaren has fixed testing problems – Boullier Mar.20 (GMM) McLaren has sorted its problems in time for this weekend's 2018 season opener. Despite dumping Honda and switching to Renault, the once-great British marque remained the […]
09/11/2018 2019 McLaren to be ‘much better’ – Alonso Nov.9 (GMM) Fernando Alonso thinks McLaren will have a "much better" car in 2019. After four bad seasons with the Woking team, the Spaniard is finally ending his long F1 career. But he […]
26/11/2017 Vandoorne ‘felt self-doubt’ during tough 2017 Nov.26 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has admitted his first full season in F1 tested his self-confidence. A standout junior driver, the Belgian struck early trouble this year as he struggled […]
15/01/2019 Arrivabene exit no surprise – Audetto Jan.15 (GMM) A former Ferrari team manager says he is not surprised the Maranello team ousted Maurizio Arrivabene. "If you don't win, after four years it's difficult to remain in a […]
22/07/2016 Haas looks set to keep same drivers Jul.22 (GMM) Esteban Gutierrez says his future is secure. Actually, Haas' team boss says it is leaving the driver question open for now, so when asked about 2017, Romain Grosjean smiled: […]
04/02/2015 2015 Force India set to miss another test Feb.4 (GMM) Yet another official test will pass before Force India's 2015 car is debuted, it emerged on Wednesday. Already absent at Jerez, the Silverstone based team is fending off […]