Non B-teams trying to ‘harm’ Haas – Steiner

Mar.26 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner says rival teams are trying to “harm” the Ferrari-linked outfit by lobbying to stop the practice of so-called ‘B teams’.
Ahead of crunch meetings with the FIA and Liberty Media and tough negotiations over the next Concorde Agreement, Renault and McLaren in particular are reportedly lobbying to prevent top teams like Ferrari from allying with smaller rivals.
Racing Point is also alarmed by how closely teams like Ferrari and Alfa Romeo are collaborating.
“Nobody can tell me that there is no data being exchanged there,” an unnamed team member told Auto Motor und Sport.
“Sauber’s technical boss Simone Resta came directly from Ferrari to Switzerland and there wasn’t even the usual gardening leave. It means both teams know from the other what developments work and how, so they can divide the work between themselves.”
But Steiner says the lobbying is simply to “harm” smaller teams like Haas.
“They want to take something away from us to harm us and better themselves,” he said.
Haas buys as many components as the rules allow from Ferrari, allowing it to take on much bigger rivals like Renault on a fraction of the budget.
“We chose this model because the rules allow it,” said Steiner.
“It has proven itself, especially for new teams who would otherwise have no chance to enter formula one. So why change it? Everyone can adopt our model. I don’t try to tell Renault what they should do,” he added.
04/03/2019 Midfield pecking order ‘a mystery’ – Raikkonen Mar.4 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says the pecking order behind the top three teams is "a big mystery". Some are predicting that Alfa Romeo is now ready to take on Renault to be the 'best of […]
28/02/2019 Raikkonen admits Alfa Romeo ‘fast’ Feb.28 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has played down mounting speculation about Alfa Romeo's ability to be a dark horse of 2019. His former Ferrari teammate, Sebastian Vettel, on Wednesday […]
24/11/2018 Force India protest about ‘equality’ – Steiner Nov.24 (GMM) Haas is merely seeking "equal treatment" in deciding to protest against the legality of Force India's cars. That is the view of Haas boss Gunther Steiner, after the American […]
06/03/2019 Renault in fight with five teams – Abiteboul Mar.6 (GMM) Renault is bracing for a tough fight to be 'best of the rest' in 2019. Acknowledging that it is not quite ready to take on Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull, boss Cyril […]
19/02/2019 Brexit would give Ferrari an advantage – Wolff Feb.19 (GMM) Ferrari could be the big beneficiary if Britain's 'no deal' exit from the European Union occurs at the end of next month. That is the warning of Toto Wolff, boss of F1's […]
25/02/2019 Brexit could give Haas advantage – Steiner Feb.25 (GMM) Gunther Steiner thinks 'Brexit' could actually be an advantage for the Haas team. Last week, Mercedes' Toto Wolff said Britain's exit from the European Union could favour […]
11/02/2019 Steiner ‘happy’ with Ferrari-Alfa alliance Feb.11 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says he is "happy" with the ever closer alliance between Ferrari and the team formerly known as Sauber. Steiner is the boss at Haas, the small American team […]