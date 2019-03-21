Glock defends Kubica after poor F1 return

16/03/2019 Williams may not qualify in Melbourne Mar.16 (GMM) Williams may struggle simply to qualify for the 2019 season opener in Australia. France's Auto Hebdo said George Russell and Robert Kubica are precariously close to the 107 […]
25/02/2019 Russell says Kubica must ‘cooperate, not compete’ Feb.25 (GMM) George Russell says he and teammate Robert Kubica need to work together rather than fight in the wake of Williams' delayed start to winter testing. Problems with the design […]
15/03/2019 No pressure on dead-last Williams – Russell Mar.15 (GMM) George Russell has denied that Williams is under pressure this weekend in Melbourne. Once a multiple race and title-winning team, Oxfordshire based Williams has hit rock […]
26/02/2019 Russell defends Williams after test delay Feb.26 (GMM) George Russell has defended Williams after the struggling British team's high profile 2019 car delay. Already dead last in 2018, Williams missed the first two days of […]
30/10/2018 Russell ‘not worried’ about Williams form Oct.30 (GMM) George Russell says he is "not worried" he is joining the slowest F1 team on the grid. The Mercedes-backed, 20-year-old Briton looks set to be the Formula 2 champion this […]
21/10/2018 Kubica not waiting long for Williams decision Oct.21 (GMM) Robert Kubica has repeated his claim that he will not wait too long for Williams to make its decision about 2019. Claire Williams has admitted the British team is […]
04/03/2019 Kubica ’20pc ready’ for F1 race return Mar.4 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he is only 20 per cent ready for his return to F1 in 2019. Having failed to get its new car ready on time for Barcelona testing, the Williams team's rookie […]
18/03/2019 Kubica does not regret F1 return Mar.18 (GMM) Robert Kubica insists he does not regret returning to formula one. The Pole had a horror weekend in Melbourne, which was his first race since returning from an eight-year […]
31/10/2018 Kubica admits Ferrari test role possible Oct.31 (GMM) Robert Kubica has admitted that moving to a testing role at Ferrari is a possibility for 2019. The Pole's other major option in F1 for next year is to get a promotion to the […]
