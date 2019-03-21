No ‘new Bottas’ in Melbourne – Ralf Schumacher

20/02/2015 Ralf Schumacher divorced Feb.20 (GMM) Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher and his wife Cora have divorced. Late last year, we reported that the great Michael Schumacher's younger brother was only communicating with […]
25/02/2019 ‘Nothing fundamentally wrong’ with car – Bottas Feb.25 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas insists there is nothing "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes' 2019 car. The Finn was asked about the apparent half a second gap that separates the reigning […]
11/07/2016 Bottas likely to stay at Williams – Salo Jul.11 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas looks set to stay at Williams next year, according to former F1 driver Mika Salo. Finn Bottas has been eyeing a move elsewhere for the past couple of […]
27/10/2018 Ocon looks set to sit out 2019 season Oct.27 (GMM) Esteban Ocon looks increasingly likely to sit out the 2019 season. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss, said the Frenchman's chances of securing the second place at Williams for […]
08/04/2015 Force India planning ‘B’ car for mid-season Apr.8 (GMM) Force India is planning to introduce a "B" version of its 2015 car. The Silverstone based team has had a poor start to the season, after the long-delayed VJM08 missed the […]
19/03/2015 Kobayashi ‘not working on F1 comeback’ – manager Mar.19 (GMM) Kamui Kobayashi's manager has played down reports the Japanese driver is on the verge of a return to F1. Chikara Funada, who handles the former Toyota, Sauber and Caterham […]
18/03/2015 Kobayashi in talks for Manor seat – report Mar.18 (GMM) Just one race into 2015, the first driver moves are already shaping up. Spotted in the Melbourne paddock last weekend was Chikara Funada, who is the popular driver Kamui […]
03/05/2015 Arrivabene hints at 2017 deal for Bottas May 3 (GMM) Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene has not ruled out a move to the fabled Maranello team for Valtteri Bottas in 2017. The Italian was interviewed by Germany's Bild am Sonntag […]
05/04/2017 Wolff could miss birth of child Apr.5 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted he could miss the birth of his child in the coming days. Back at their home in Switzerland, Wolff's wife and former Williams test driver Susie Wolff […]
28/11/2018 Two Schumachers in F1 would be ‘incredible’ Nov.28 (GMM) Ralf Schumacher says the idea of two Schumachers on the F1 grid once again is a "wonderful dream". Next year, F1 legend Michael Schumacher's high-profile son Mick - the new […]
