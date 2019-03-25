Money ‘not the problem’ for Dutch GP – Lammers

Mar.25 (GMM) Dutch GP boss Jan Lammers says money is “not really the problem” as Zandvoort struggles to secure a F1 race for 2020.

It has been widely reported that the circuit must find tens of millions in funding by the end of March to finalise the deal with Liberty Media.

“The money is not really the problem for the people behind it,” Lammers told Ziggo Sport.

He said negotiations are taking place so the organisers “get into a situation where there is an acceptable risk”.

And he played down the significance of the end of March deadline.

“That date, which comes from a leaked letter from the beginning of November, has taken on a life of its own,” said Lammers.

“It is getting closer, but it will not surprise anyone that FOM will eventually release the calendar and let’s hope that Zandvoort is there,” he added.



