Money ‘not the problem’ for Dutch GP – Lammers

25/11/2016 Hockenheim confirms no grand prix in 2017 Nov.25 (GMM) Hockenheim boss Georg Seiler has confirmed reports the German grand prix will drop off the 2017 calendar. Reports said that because a race deal could not be struck for 2017, […]
16/11/2018 Dutch GP preparations to take ‘years’ Nov.16 (GMM) Belgian grand prix boss Andre Maes doubts the Netherlands can quickly put together an F1 project. After 35 years promoting the iconic race at Spa-Francorchamps, promoter […]
08/02/2019 Zandvoort says Assen not Dutch GP alternative Feb.8 (GMM) There will be a Dutch GP in "Zandvoort, or not at all". That is the claim of Jan Lammers, a former F1 driver who is now the spokesperson for a potential 2020 return to the […]
15/04/2016 Hungary secures F1 race through 2026 Apr.15 (GMM) Hungary's place on the F1 calendar is secure for a decade. Reports out of Budapest say organisers of the annual race at the Hungaroring have inked a new-five year extension […]
27/06/2016 Dutch GP ‘possible’ at Assen track – boss Jun.27 (GMM) Momentum is building for The Netherlands' return to the F1 calendar. A month ago, we reported that Zandvoort, last seen on the calendar in 1985, was keen to return to […]
31/01/2019 New Monza F1 deal still ‘far away’ Italian GP boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani says a new F1 race deal for the historic Monza circuit is still "far away". Monza is among the 16 circuits that is threatening to quit the sport […]
22/03/2019 Zandvoort secures EUR 4m towards F1 race deal Mar.22 (GMM) Zandvoort has taken another step towards the F1 calendar. Already, the Dutch circuit has signed a deal with Liberty Media to negotiate exclusively until the end of March […]
27/07/2016 Officials admit German GP future in doubt Jul.27 (GMM) After a gap year, the German grand prix might be back this weekend but the future of the country's place on the calendar remains in doubt. It was the Nurburgring that caused […]
29/01/2018 F1’s Whiting gives thumbs up to Assen track Jan.29 (GMM) The Netherlands has taken another step towards F1 with a visit to the Assen circuit by race director Charlie Whiting. De Telegraaf newspaper reports that Whiting gave the […]