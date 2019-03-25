Schumacher to test Alfa Romeo next week

Mar.25 (GMM) Mick Schumacher’s first formula one test will take place next week in Bahrain.

We had already reported that the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher was first in line for the Alfa Romeo seat in the post-Bahrain GP test.

Schumacher, 20, will already be in Bahrain for his first Formula 2 race.

“Bild (newspaper) knows that Alfa Romeo will be Mick’s first formula one car,” the German publication and other authoritative sources reported.

Alfa Romeo is a Ferrari ‘B’ team, and Schumacher is the leading member of Ferrari’s driver development academy.

Schumacher told Italy’s La Repubblica last week: “It has never been a problem for me to be compared to my father.

“In fact, it is an honour to be compared to the best driver in the history of formula one. I just have to try to learn and improve.”

As for his new Ferrari role, the reigning European F3 champion added: “They made me feel immediately at home, but Ferrari has always been part of my life after all.”



