Sainz feels for Mick Schumacher in Bahrain

25/03/2019 Schumacher to test Alfa Romeo next week Mar.25 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's first formula one test will take place next week in Bahrain. We had already reported that the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher was first in line for the […]
27/03/2019 Schumacher can handle hype of debut F1 test Mar.27 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he can deal with all the hype surrounding his meteoric rise to formula one. Ferrari and Alfa Romeo have now confirmed reports that the 20-year-old son […]
26/03/2019 Schumacher to also test Ferrari in Bahrain Mar.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to drive not one but two separate formula one cars at the post-Bahrain GP test. Earlier, we reported that the Formula 2 driver and son of F1 legend […]
08/04/2015 Manager wants calm for Mick Schumacher’s debut Apr.8 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's manager on Wednesday urged for calm as the German legend's 16-year-old son started his own climb towards formula one. We reported earlier that 100 […]
27/02/2019 Alfa Romeo admits Schumacher could test Feb.27 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has admitted that Mick Schumacher could test the 2019 Alfa Romeo in April. Earlier, we reported rumours that the former Sauber team could run Michael […]
26/02/2019 Schumacher set to test Alfa Romeo in April Feb.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to test a 2019 formula one car as early as April. Sky Italia reports that the 19-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who was recently […]
22/01/2019 Nicolas Todt to be Mick Schumacher manager Jan.22 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has signed up a new manager. Previously, the new Ferrari junior driver's career was being handled only by Sabine Kehm, who famously also worked with Mick's […]
27/04/2015 Schumacher’s son wins Formula 4 race Apr.27 (GMM) Mick Schumacher won a race during his debut weekend in the FIA-sanctioned German Formula 4 series. "It's just amazing to win a race in my first 'formula' event," the shy […]
13/12/2015 Rosberg sympathises with Mick Schumacher hype Dec.13 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has sympathised with Mick Schumacher, amid the hype surrounding the 16-year-old son of F1 legend Michael. Fellow German Rosberg, Mercedes' runner-up driver of […]
03/01/2018 Mick Schumacher staying in F3 Jan.3 (GMM) Mick Schumacher is set to remain in European F3 for a second season this year. F1 legend Michael Schumacher's 18-year-old son had a moderate first year in the highly […]