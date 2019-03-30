Surname ‘only positive’ for Schumacher – Verstappen

Mar.30 (GMM) Max Verstappen thinks a famous surname will only benefit Mick Schumacher’s quest for a F1 cockpit.

Earlier, Carlos Sainz – whose father was a rallying legend – and Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko, said the Schumacher name is a burden for the 20-year-old son of the F1 legend.

Corinna Schumacher, who is Mick’s mother and Michael Schumacher’s wife, is on hand in Bahrain to watch the young German make his Formula 2 debut.

“It’s nice to see Corinna here,” Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said in Bahrain.

Louis Camilleri, the Ferrari CEO, admitted that the Italian team is watching Schumacher carefully, particularly his debut F1 tests for Ferrari and Alfa Romeo next week.

“We want to understand his potential,” Camilleri told Sky Italia in Bahrain.

“He has shown to be strong and we are giving him an opportunity. He has been part of the family since he was born. Let’s see.

“One step after another,” Camilleri added.

Max Verstappen, the meteoric Dutch F1 driver whose father Jos also raced in F1, said the Schumacher name is a boost.

“If he does things right, a surname like that is only positive,” he told De Telegraaf.

Verstappen admitted that it is a unique situation for Schumacher, given his father’s fame and success and the fact that the former Mercedes and Ferrari driver is not in Bahrain due to brain injuries.

“Of course that is difficult for Mick,” he said.

“There is a lot of media attention, but I think he has good people around him who protect him,” Verstappen added.

“It says a lot that he can test and is in the Ferrari talent programme. If he does a good F2 season, more doors will open for him.”

Schumacher qualified tenth for his first Formula 2 race.



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

