‘Green light’ for 2020 Dutch GP – report

28/03/2019 F1 says ‘no hurry’ over 2020 Dutch GP deal Mar.28 (GMM) There will be "no news" about the fate of the 2020 Dutch grand prix on March 31. That is the official word from Formula One Management, even though Dutch reports have said […]
22/09/2017 Earthquake will not stop Mexico GP – spokesman Sep.22 (GMM) Next month's grand prix in Mexico City looks set to go ahead, despite a devastating earthquake whose death toll is approaching 300. The circuit is currently being used as a […]
16/11/2018 Dutch GP preparations to take ‘years’ Nov.16 (GMM) Belgian grand prix boss Andre Maes doubts the Netherlands can quickly put together an F1 project. After 35 years promoting the iconic race at Spa-Francorchamps, promoter […]
29/03/2019 Bratches warns Zandvoort to sign 2020 deal Mar.29 (GMM) Sean Bratches has warned Zandvoort that the venue needs to secure its place on the 2020 calendar. Earlier this week, Dutch GP boss Jan Lammers said a widely reported March […]
08/02/2019 Zandvoort says Assen not Dutch GP alternative Feb.8 (GMM) There will be a Dutch GP in "Zandvoort, or not at all". That is the claim of Jan Lammers, a former F1 driver who is now the spokesperson for a potential 2020 return to the […]
20/07/2018 Still no green light for Miami GP Jul.20 (GMM) Confirmation that Miami will join the F1 calendar next year will have to wait even longer. It was reported that a meeting in the famous Florida city could mean a green-light […]
18/07/2018 F1 eyes 20-year deal for Miami GP Jul.18 (GMM) Yet another meeting could finally mean the green light for a grand prix in Miami. We have reported that Liberty Media is holding fire on publishing the 2019 calendar because […]
19/07/2017 Former PM hopes for Dutch GP return Jul.19 (GMM) Former Dutch prime minister Jan Peter Balkenende says he hopes Max Verstappen can help power The Netherlands' return to the F1 calendar. Recently, there have been rumours […]