Work begins on Vietnam F1 track

23/01/2019 Time short to build new Vietnam circuit – Tilke Jan.23 (GMM) Hermann Tilke says he has enough time to build the new formula one circuit in Vietnam. The street track in Hanoi, set to host its first race in April 2020, represents the […]
01/03/2018 Three new F1 races in 2019 – report Mar.1 (GMM) F1 could have three new grands prix in 2019. Auto Motor und Sport reports that Liberty Media is working on deals with Vietnam, Miami and Argentina. "The circuits are already […]
08/11/2018 Carey now wants Vietnamese F1 driver Nov.8 (GMM) The next step for F1 is a Vietnamese driver. That is the claim of F1 chief executive Chase Carey, after Liberty Media announced that Hanoi will host a street race starting in […]
02/11/2018 Vietnam, Netherlands step towards F1 in 2020 Nov.2 (GMM) Vietnam has taken a big step towards being on the 2020 F1 calendar. The People's Committee of Hanoi, the capital of the Asian country, has issued an invitation to an event […]
09/11/2018 Verstappen not excited about Dutch GP yet Nov.9 (GMM) Max Verstappen is not getting excited about reports the Netherlands could return to the F1 calendar. It is reported that Zandvoort has been offered a potential place on the […]
06/04/2017 Ecclestone rejected Vietnam GP deal Apr.6 (GMM) Ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone says he rejected plans to add a Vietnamese grand prix to the race calendar. The 86-year-old, recently stepped down as the sport's chief […]
30/05/2017 Todt seeks to avoid calendar clashes May 30 (GMM) F1's governing body has vowed to better coordinate the calendars of the major championships. The date clash of Le Mans and the Baku grand prix last year was highly […]
24/03/2016 Ecclestone agrees with drivers over governance Mar.24 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone on Thursday joined forces with F1 drivers who are complaining about the governance of the sport. Sections of the media had interpreted the Grand Prix […]
07/11/2018 Monza gets F1 funding boost for 2020 Nov.7 (GMM) Monza's chances of keeping the fabled Italian grand prix on the F1 calendar have received a boost. According to Corriere dello Sport, the local Lombardy region has committed […]
27/11/2018 Todt slams German F1 broadcaster Nov.27 (GMM) FIA president Jean Todt has hit out at Germany's F1 broadcaster. "I recently saw the Brazilian grand prix on RTL and I was the most frustrated television viewer imaginable," […]
