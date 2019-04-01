2021 agreement now ‘very close’ – Brawn

31/03/2019 Vettel, Ferrari, not yet committing to F1 in 2021 Mar.31 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is not committing to F1 beyond 2020. The Ferrari driver says there is too much uncertainty about what the regulations will look like under the new Concorde […]
04/11/2016 Brawn to be new F1 supremo ‘nonsense’ – Ecclestone Nov.4 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has moved to put a lid on speculation he is about to lose his spot at the very top of F1. Reports this week suggested former Ferrari and Mercedes chief Ross […]
20/02/2019 F1 opens tender for 2021 standard gearbox Feb.20 (GMM) F1 has taken a step towards mandating standard gearboxes from 2021. Planned to be part of Liberty Media's vision for the sport beyond the current Concorde Agreement, the […]
09/03/2017 GP2 set to become Formula 2 Mar.9 (GMM) GP2 looks set to be rebranded as 'Formula 2'. Ross Brawn, F1's sporting chief on behalf of new owner Liberty Media, told Sport Bild: "The ultimate goal is putting formula […]
04/07/2018 Brawn hopes ‘fast’ Alonso stays in F1 Jul.4 (GMM) F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn says he hopes Fernando Alonso stays in F1. Rumours are growing stronger by the race that the Spaniard, who won Le Mans recently and last year […]
18/02/2019 ‘Everyone’ saying F1 is for sale – Hembery Feb.18 (GMM) Paul Hembery, the former F1 boss at Pirelli, says he has heard rumours that Liberty Media is trying to sell the sport's commercial rights. Liberty, headed in F1 by Chase […]
11/07/2018 Liberty working on Silverstone deal – Brawn Jul.11 (GMM) Ross Brawn says Liberty Media is working on securing the future of the British grand prix. Silverstone owner the BRDC has actually triggered a break clause in the contract, […]
06/12/2018 Todt proud to ‘fight’ for Halo Dec.6 (GMM) Jean Todt says he is proud he continued to "fight" for Halo. The cockpit protection innovation was highly controversial from its inception, but in 2018 it arguably protected […]
10/08/2018 F1 boss says more rule changes coming in ‘weeks’ Aug.10 (GMM) F1 will announce more changes to the regulations "in the coming weeks". That is the news from Chase Carey, the sport's chief executive in the Liberty Media era. Brazil's […]
19/07/2018 F1 should be a dictatorship – Berger Jul.19 (GMM) Formula one needs to return to its days as a dictatorship. That is the view of Gerhard Berger, the F1 legend who is now in charge of the German touring car championship […]