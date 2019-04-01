More tyres key to qualifying format change – Horner

Apr.1 (GMM) Christian Horner has warned F1 to think carefully before changing the qualifying format.

In recent days, rumours have suggested Liberty Media wants to tweak the current format for 2020.

The key change is the addition of a ‘Q4’ segment.

“We’re open to ideas,” said Red Bull team boss Horner, “but everything needs to be thought through carefully. We don’t want change for the sake of change.”

Horner said one problem with the idea of four qualifying segments is that the allocation of Pirelli tyres may need to be expanded.

“The last thing we want is a situation where the cars aren’t on the track in the final session because we don’t have the tyres,” he said.

“At first glance, we don’t have enough tyres for a qualifying format like that. I think we need to look at it more deeply by using simulation,” added Horner.



