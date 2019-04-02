F1 tests ‘next step’ on road to grid – Schumacher

26/03/2019 Schumacher to also test Ferrari in Bahrain Mar.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to drive not one but two separate formula one cars at the post-Bahrain GP test. Earlier, we reported that the Formula 2 driver and son of F1 legend […]
29/03/2019 Sainz feels for Mick Schumacher in Bahrain Mar.29 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he feels for Mick Schumacher as the F1 media hype goes into overdrive in Bahrain. A big gathering of press swarmed around the son of F1 legend Michael […]
26/02/2019 Schumacher set to test Alfa Romeo in April Feb.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to test a 2019 formula one car as early as April. Sky Italia reports that the 19-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who was recently […]
27/03/2019 Schumacher can handle hype of debut F1 test Mar.27 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he can deal with all the hype surrounding his meteoric rise to formula one. Ferrari and Alfa Romeo have now confirmed reports that the 20-year-old son […]
25/03/2019 Schumacher to test Alfa Romeo next week Mar.25 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's first formula one test will take place next week in Bahrain. We had already reported that the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher was first in line for the […]
27/02/2019 Alfa Romeo admits Schumacher could test Feb.27 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has admitted that Mick Schumacher could test the 2019 Alfa Romeo in April. Earlier, we reported rumours that the former Sauber team could run Michael […]
11/04/2016 Italy hails new ‘Schumi’ after race wins Apr.11 (GMM) Mick Schumacher is pressing the throttle on the next stage in his quest for future F1 glory. The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, the 17-year-old is racing in both the […]
15/01/2019 Schumacher tipped to sign Ferrari deal Jan.15 (GMM) Mick Schumacher could be about to sign up with Ferrari's driver development 'academy'. International publications including La Repubblica, La Gazzetta dello Sport, […]