F2 boss confirms no Ferrari test for Schumacher

Apr.26 (GMM) Michael Schumacher’s Formula 2 boss has confirmed reports the young German will not be testing for Ferrari next month.
We reported earlier that, after the son of Michael Schumacher drove the Ferrari for the first time in Bahrain, he will not get the same chance in the post-Spanish GP test.
Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Ferrari will be running a second test car in Barcelona for Pirelli, but it will be driven by Antonio Fuoco.
“For Maranello, it is a way to protect him (Schumacher) from media pressure,” said correspondent Andrea Cremonesi.
Rene Rosin, who runs Schumacher’s F2 team Prema, said in Baku: “It is right that Mick remains focused on his work in Formula 2.”
One interpretation might be that Schumacher did not get a second Ferrari test because of his results in his F2 debut recently.
But Rosin insisted: “His debut was in line with what we expected.
“These first races are difficult. The trouble with F2 is there is not much time to practice. You go into qualifying without testing the soft tyres and have a maximum of two laps before they degrade,” he added.
“This is also a category full of veterans who have been there for 3 or 4 years who know what they are doing,” Rosin said in Baku.
15/01/2019 Schumacher tipped to sign Ferrari deal Jan.15 (GMM) Mick Schumacher could be about to sign up with Ferrari's driver development 'academy'. International publications including La Repubblica, La Gazzetta dello Sport, […]
25/03/2019 Schumacher to test Alfa Romeo next week Mar.25 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's first formula one test will take place next week in Bahrain. We had already reported that the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher was first in line for the […]
25/04/2019 Schumacher set to miss next Ferrari test Apr.25 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to miss out on another Ferrari test in the days after the Spanish grand prix in May. The high profile Formula 2 and Ferrari academy driver got to […]
26/03/2019 Schumacher to also test Ferrari in Bahrain Mar.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to drive not one but two separate formula one cars at the post-Bahrain GP test. Earlier, we reported that the Formula 2 driver and son of F1 legend […]
11/04/2016 Italy hails new ‘Schumi’ after race wins Apr.11 (GMM) Mick Schumacher is pressing the throttle on the next stage in his quest for future F1 glory. The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, the 17-year-old is racing in both the […]
29/03/2019 Sainz feels for Mick Schumacher in Bahrain Mar.29 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he feels for Mick Schumacher as the F1 media hype goes into overdrive in Bahrain. A big gathering of press swarmed around the son of F1 legend Michael […]
02/04/2019 F1 tests ‘next step’ on road to grid – Schumacher Apr.2 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has finally admitted to looking forward to his F1 test debut this week. F1 legend Michael Schumacher's 20-year-old son attracted a huge media scrum in Bahrain […]
27/03/2019 Schumacher can handle hype of debut F1 test Mar.27 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he can deal with all the hype surrounding his meteoric rise to formula one. Ferrari and Alfa Romeo have now confirmed reports that the 20-year-old son […]
04/03/2016 Schumacher, Alesi race towards F1 careers Mar.4 (GMM) Two young drivers with famous fathers will charge towards a future career on the F1 grid with strong support in their wake. The most high-profile is Mick Schumacher, the […]
19/11/2018 Prost tips Formula 2 move for Schumacher Nov.19 (GMM) Alain Prost is expecting Mick Schumacher to step up to Formula 2 in 2019. This year, the son of Prost's fellow F1 legend Michael Schumacher upped his game to dominate and […]