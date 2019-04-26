Steiner ‘not optimistic’ for Baku

19/04/2018 Haas ‘happy’ with current drivers – Steiner Apr.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has given a strong indication that Kevin Magnussen will stay in 2019. Many pundits believe the Dane has the upper hand over Romain Grosjean this […]
27/03/2018 Haas will not fire mechanics after blunders Mar.27 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says Haas will line up with the same set of mechanics next weekend in Bahrain. Although it looked like technical glitches, the American team's boss confirmed […]
14/04/2018 Haas rejects Alonso rumour Apr.14 (GMM) Haas has rejected a sensational rumour suggesting Fernando Alonso might move to the American team for 2019. The news was first reported by Diario Gol, saying that Haas had […]
17/07/2017 Haas turns ‘full focus’ to 2018 car Jul.17 (GMM) F1's American team Haas is turning its attention to building a better car for 2018. "Our full focus is on 2018 now," team boss Gunther Steiner confirmed to Ekstra Bladet […]
13/05/2016 Wehrlein plays down Haas rumour May 13 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has played down an early 'silly season' rumour about a potential switch to Haas for 2017. The German-language motorsport-magazin.com noticed in Barcelona […]
15/06/2016 Grosjean urges Haas to fix wing flaw Jun.15 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has urged Haas to get to the bottom of a recurring technical fault in 2016. More than once this year, the new American outfit has been halted by mysterious […]
23/06/2018 Haas boss Steiner says Grosjean back on form Jun.23 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has boosted his chances of staying at Haas for 2019. Earlier, the less handsomely paid Kevin Magnussen looked easily the best Haas driver of 2019, as […]
14/04/2019 ‘Strange’ Haas problem not fixed yet – Magnussen Apr.14 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says Haas has not solved the problem that affected the American team so badly in Bahrain. The outfit looked to have started 2019 with a car that was 'best of […]
13/09/2018 Magnussen to stay at Haas in 2019 – report Sep.13 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen looks set to be retained by Haas for the 2019 season. While his teammate Romain Grosjean has had more of a struggle, the American team is openly happy with […]