Five-year Dutch GP race deal reports ‘premature’

Apr.9 (GMM) Dutch GP spokesman Jan Lammers has dismissed as “premature” reports that Zandvoort will definitely be on the 2020 calendar.

On the day before a Liberty Media-dictated March 31 deadline, we reported that the race had finally received the green light.

The same news is now being reported by authoritative Dutch publications and sources, including De Limburger newspaper.

Citing a source, the report said Formula One Management has assured Zandvoort officials that a five-year deal will begin in 2020.

“I hope it is a very reliable source,” said former F1 driver Lammers, who is acting as an official spokesman for Zandvoort’s bid.

“It is also very nice to hear these rumours. But I think they are a bit premature. It is not up to us to make this known anyway.

“Formula one is not just about Zandvoort. There are 21 or 22 other races.

“When everything is complete, we will probably come out with the news. But we are not there yet. We are optimistic,” Lammers added.



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

