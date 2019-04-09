Five-year Dutch GP race deal reports ‘premature’

08/02/2019 Zandvoort says Assen not Dutch GP alternative Feb.8 (GMM) There will be a Dutch GP in "Zandvoort, or not at all". That is the claim of Jan Lammers, a former F1 driver who is now the spokesperson for a potential 2020 return to the […]
28/03/2019 F1 says ‘no hurry’ over 2020 Dutch GP deal Mar.28 (GMM) There will be "no news" about the fate of the 2020 Dutch grand prix on March 31. That is the official word from Formula One Management, even though Dutch reports have said […]
29/03/2019 Bratches warns Zandvoort to sign 2020 deal Mar.29 (GMM) Sean Bratches has warned Zandvoort that the venue needs to secure its place on the 2020 calendar. Earlier this week, Dutch GP boss Jan Lammers said a widely reported March […]
30/03/2019 ‘Green light’ for 2020 Dutch GP – report Mar.30 (GMM) Zandvoort looks set to get the green light for a F1 race in 2020. Speculation about the return to the calendar of a Dutch grand prix has been rife in recent days ahead of a […]
03/03/2017 Too early to consider next F1 deal – Hembery Mar.3 (GMM) Pirelli is not ready to think about staying in formula one beyond 2019. That is the claim of the Italian marque's F1 chief Paul Hembery, even though some race promoters are […]
19/07/2017 Former PM hopes for Dutch GP return Jul.19 (GMM) Former Dutch prime minister Jan Peter Balkenende says he hopes Max Verstappen can help power The Netherlands' return to the F1 calendar. Recently, there have been rumours […]
06/02/2019 Dutch circuits ‘still in race’ for 2020 GP Feb.6 (GMM) Two Dutch circuits are reportedly "still in the race" to secure a place on the 2020 grid. RTL Nieuws, a Dutch broadcaster, has leaked a letter from F1 chief executive Chase […]
28/11/2018 Hockenheim not worried about Dutch GP Nov.28 (GMM) A German GP official says he is not worried about news that The Netherlands could host a F1 race once again. De Telegraaf newspaper reports that talks between Zandvoort and […]
18/07/2018 F1 eyes 20-year deal for Miami GP Jul.18 (GMM) Yet another meeting could finally mean the green light for a grand prix in Miami. We have reported that Liberty Media is holding fire on publishing the 2019 calendar because […]
12/05/2017 Colajanni confirms F1 return May 12 (GMM) A former Ferrari spokesman has confirmed his return to formula one. Earlier, we reported that Luca Colajanni, a prominent member of the famous Italian team in the […]