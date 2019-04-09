Father denies Verstappen talks to Mercedes’ Wolff

Apr.9 (GMM) Max Verstappen’s father has slammed suggestions Mercedes boss Toto Wolff calls the Red Bull driver “repeatedly”.

Earlier, Red Bull driver manager Dr Helmut Marko told Auto Bild that the calls have been going on for “months”.

It is also rumoured that Verstappen’s Red Bull contract contains a team performance clause that could allow the 21-year-old to move to Mercedes in 2020.

But Jos Verstappen said the claims Wolff calls Max are “nonsense”.

“Toto never calls Max,” he told De Telegraaf newspaper. “I don’t even think he has his number.

“I occasionally speak to Toto, but that makes sense,” Jos added.

However, Verstappen’s father says the rumours Max is eager to leave Red Bull are not true.

“We are very satisfied with Red Bull and the cooperation with Honda,” the former F1 driver said.

“We are working together to make a dream come true,” Jos Verstappen added.

