Gasly struggle could benefit Kvyat – Petrov

Apr.13 (GMM) Another former driver thinks Pierre Gasly is at risk of being demoted at Red Bull.

After a difficult start for former Toro Rosso driver Gasly in 2019, Jacques Villeneuve said he can imagine the Frenchman being dropped by Red Bull this year.

But for now, Dr Helmut Marko is backing Gasly.

“In Bahrain, for example, he was faster than Verstappen in the third stint,” Marko told Auto Motor und Sport.

But former Russian F1 driver Vitaly Petrov thinks Gasly’s ongoing struggles could be a great opportunity for Daniil Kvyat, who returned to Toro Rosso in 2019.

“If Gasley does not improve and show his speed, Daniil could get another chance,” Petrov told Sportbox.

“But if Pierre is making progress, there will be no such talk of changing the drivers at Red Bull,” he added.



