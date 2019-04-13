Gasly struggle could benefit Kvyat – Petrov

09/04/2019 Red Bull could axe Gasly in 2019 – Villeneuve Apr.9 (GMM) Pierre Gasly could lose his seat at Red Bull within the 2019 season. That is the warning of outspoken 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, following a difficult start to […]
26/09/2016 Kvyat says ‘no plan B’ amid Gasly rumours Sep.26 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has admitted he has no 'plan B' for his career. The Russian has had a rollercoaster of an F1 career so far: a debut for Toro Rosso at a young age, a speedy […]
01/09/2016 Marko denies Gasly to oust Kvyat Sep.1 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has slammed rumours Pierre Gasly is on the cusp of beginning his F1 adventure. The 20-year-old Frenchman is next in line in Red Bull's young driver programme, […]
22/01/2019 Gasly ‘not the number 2 driver’ – Marko Jan.22 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has allayed Pierre Gasly's fears that he might be Red Bull's 'number 2' driver in 2019. Gasly has been promoted from the junior team Toro Rosso to replace […]
07/11/2016 Gasly made too many mistakes – Marko Nov.7 (GMM) Pierre Gasly's failure to win the GP2 championship partly explains his failure to break into F1 for 2017. That is the hint of Dr Helmut Marko, the architect of Red Bull's F1 […]
27/10/2016 Gasly to be reserve driver in 2017 – Marko Oct.27 (GMM) Pierre Gasly will remain a part of Red Bull's F1 programme in 2017. That is the news from Dr Helmut Marko, who is in charge of the energy drink company's high profile and […]
15/03/2019 Gasly not trying to beat Verstappen Mar.15 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has slotted himself into a supporting role behind top Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Gasly, who made his full F1 debut last year for Toro Rosso, was scolded […]
07/08/2018 Marko denies Verstappen vetoed Sainz Aug.7 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has denied that Max Verstappen vetoed Red Bull's top driver choice for 2019. Red Bull is considering which driver should replace the Renault-bound Daniel […]
17/07/2018 Red Bull encourages Honda to prepare for 2019 Jul.17 (GMM) Red Bull is encouraging Toro Rosso and Honda to help the senior energy drink-owned team prepare for 2019. Honda already supplies engines to Toro Rosso, the sister Red Bull […]
09/07/2016 Kvyat not willing to predict Toro Rosso seat Jul.9 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat says he is still not in a position to predict his next step in formula one. Initially disappointed and angry to have been demoted by Red Bull, the energy drink's […]