25/02/2019 Hamilton has no interest in ‘triple crown’ Feb.25 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he has no interest in following Fernando Alonso's lead by targeting the so-called 'triple crown'. Now retired from F1, Alonso has already added Le Mans […]
15/02/2018 Bottas not targeting Alonso’s ‘triple crown’ Feb.15 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he has no plans to add the 'triple crown' target to his itinerary any time soon. Fernando Alonso has made waves in recent years, after targeting the […]
19/05/2016 Button, Hamilton say no to Indycar May 19 (GMM) Two fellow champions have no intention of following Fernando Alonso into Indycar once their F1 careers end. Two-time world champion Alonso told the Spanish press last month: […]
25/01/2018 Montoya backs Alonso’s ‘triple crown’ bid Jan.25 (GMM) Juan Pablo Montoya has applauded Fernando Alonso's efforts to secure motor racing's elusive 'triple crown'. Last year, Alonso tried to add an Indy 500 win to his Monaco […]
13/12/2017 Hamilton not targeting Alonso’s ‘triple crown’ Dec.13 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he does not want to emulate Fernando Alonso in targeting motor racing's unique 'triple crown'. As Alonso tackled the Indy 500 last year, the Spaniard […]
30/01/2019 Alonso eyes ‘unprecedented’ next moves Fernando Alonso says his next moves in motor racing could be "unprecedented". Now retired from F1, the two-time champion got a step closer to the elusive 'triple crown' last year with […]
14/04/2017 2017 not making Vandoorne doubt abilities Apr.14 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he is not doubting his abilities, despite a difficult opening pair of races in 2017. The Belgian actually made his F1 debut in Bahrain a year ago, but […]
27/05/2017 Hamilton scoffs at Alonso’s Indy rivals May 27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has apparently scoffed at the level of competition facing Fernando Alonso ahead of Sunday's Indy 500. Not long after this weekend's prestigious F1 race, […]
13/04/2018 Ricciardo criticises Bottas after Bahrain Apr.13 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo may be staking a claim on the seat alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for 2019. The Australian is on the market and not yet committing to a new Red Bull […]
26/01/2018 Alonso says Le Mans chances ’50-50′ for 2018 Jan.26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says it is "50-50" whether he will race this year at Le Mans. Currently, the Spaniard - having contested the Indy 500 last year - is preparing for his […]