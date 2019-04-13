Hamilton doesn’t care about ‘triple crown’

Apr.13 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton insists he “couldn’t care less” about the so-called triple crown.

Fernando Alonso repopularised the triple crown achievement by declaring that he wants to add victory at the Indy 500 and Le Mans to his Monaco GP win.

He won Le Mans last year, and next month will try for the second time to win at Indianapolis.

But when asked about the triple crown, won only by Graham Hill, Hamilton said in China: “Honestly, I couldn’t care less.”

Indeed, Hamilton said that when he decides to quit F1, he will not mount a comeback later or even race elsewhere.

“I doubt it,” he is quoted by AS newspaper.

“You can never say never, but I have no plans to race anywhere else.”

Hamilton said even Le Mans and Indianapolis do not excite him.

“The cars aren’t the same anymore,” said the Mercedes driver.

“I think when Nigel Mansell went to Indianapolis they were still quite good, and although I really liked the Group C cars I’m not very impressed by the cars in those championships now.

“I’m not a fan of Le Mans either. I’ll probably ride bikes a lot, but just for fun,” Hamilton concluded.



