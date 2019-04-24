GP promoter wants Russian to buy Williams

Apr.24 (GMM) The promoter of Russia’s grand prix at Sochi thinks now is a good time for billionaire Dmitry Mazepin to take over Williams.

Mazepin’s company Uralkali has denied rumours that the Russian, whose son is Formula 2 driver Nikita Mazepin, is “negotiating” to buy the struggling British team.

“I don’t want to comment on rumours,” Russian GP promoter Sergey Vorobyev is quoted by sport.pl.

“But I’m sure that now, during all the changes in F1, is the best moment to take over the team.

“F1 will remain one of the best marketing platforms in the coming years, and having a team can be very useful for any Russian company operating on international markets,” he added.

Vorobyev said a Russian owning a team would also be good for the country’s grand prix.

“Russia’s grand prix has its place on the calendar. We now dream about a team from Russia and drivers from Russia who will fight for victories,” he said.



