Honda confirms new engine for Baku

Apr.24 (GMM) Honda has confirmed that it is taking a more powerful engine to Baku this weekend.
Last week, Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko said the new engine is 20 horse power better than the power unit used in Melbourne, Bahrain and China.
And Christian Horner said: “There are things in the pipeline that should help us in the near future to find that bit we are missing compared to the cars ahead of us.”
Honda’s technical director Toyoharu Tanabe has now confirmed: “This weekend, we will introduce the Spec 2 version of our internal combustion engine across all four cars right from the start of the weekend.”
He said the new engine will address the problem suffered by Daniil Kvyat in China.
“The main benefits of Spec 2 are improved durability and life and better reliability. It also offers a slight improvement in performance,” said Tanabe.
Engine power is important at Baku, whose street layout includes a 2.1km pit straight.
11/04/2019 Sweet-smelling Ferrari ‘not illegal’ – Marko Apr.11 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has dismissed claims that Ferrari's 2019 car is illegal. However, the Italian team stunned rivals Mercedes and Red Bull in Bahrain with a power unit that was […]
16/04/2019 Red Bull to get new Honda engine in Baku Apr.16 (GMM) Just a few races into the long 2019 season, Honda is already preparing to introduce an upgrade for its engine. De Telegraaf, a Dutch newspaper, says the more powerful Honda […]
18/03/2019 Red Bull ‘not looking behind at Ferrari’ – Marko Mar.18 (GMM) Red Bull-Honda is setting its sights on championship leaders Mercedes, not the struggling Ferrari team. That is the claim of Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko, who said Melbourne […]
22/02/2019 Red Bull denies Honda engine vibration rumours Feb.22 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has added his denial to speculation Red Bull is struggling with excessive vibration from the 2019 Honda power unit. Actually, team official Marko insists the […]
21/02/2019 Red Bull ‘ahead of Mercedes’ – Marko Feb.21 (GMM) Red Bull appears ready to challenge for the world championship. After the opening three days of 2019 testing, the provisional pecking order is Ferrari in the lead, half a […]
24/04/2018 Red Bull can choose 2019 engine supplier – Horner Apr.24 (GMM) Red Bull is in a position to choose its engine supplier for 2019. That is the claim of team boss Christian Horner, even though just a few years ago, the energy drink-owned […]
12/04/2018 Axing Honda was McLaren mistake – Marko Apr.12 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says McLaren's 2018 car is obviously "not great". The British team went into Bahrain targeting the top three teams, but was ultimately outpaced even by the […]