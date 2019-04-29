Haas ‘just not fast enough’ – Magnussen

Apr.29 (GMM) Haas’ early-season promise continued to fade in Baku.

Despite targeting fourth in the constructors’ championship this year with the initially fast 2019 car, the American team struggled once again in Sunday’s race.

Kevin Magnussen started and finished 13th.

“There’s not much to say. We were just not fast enough and we have to change it,” he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

“This is the fourth race in a row that it has happened,” Magnussen added. “Ok, Australia was a good result but in the race we didn’t actually have the pace.”

Haas is working on figuring out the problem, but it is related to getting the more sensitive Pirelli tyres for 2019 into the right ‘window’.

“It’s something we are really struggling with so we have to find the reason,” said Magnussen.

“We hope things turn around in Barcelona. We were good there in the winter tests and we have a lot of data, but the temperatures will of course be different.”

Related News

  • 26/04/2019 Steiner ‘not optimistic’ for Baku Apr.26 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner says he is "not so optimistic" for Baku. In the last races, the American team has made it into Q3 with an obviously fast car, only to slump to […]
  • 14/04/2019 ‘Strange’ Haas problem not fixed yet – Magnussen Apr.14 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says Haas has not solved the problem that affected the American team so badly in Bahrain. The outfit looked to have started 2019 with a car that was 'best of […]
  • 01/02/2019 Haas drivers must work on approach – Steiner Feb.1 (GMM) Haas' two race drivers need to get better at being calmly consistent throughout the season. That is the view of Gunther Steiner, the young and small American team's […]
  • 24/05/2018 Magnussen would accept top team move May 24 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he will look around to see if a move to a top team might be on the cards. Although unpopular among many of his rivals, the Dane has impressed at Haas […]
  • 25/11/2017 Grosjean happy with Magnussen as teammate Nov.25 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has backed the Haas team's current driver lineup. There have been rumours the American squad is under pressure from technical partner Ferrari to accommodate […]
  • 01/02/2017 ‘No disasters’ as Haas prepares for season two Feb.1 (GMM) F1's small American team Haas appears to be enjoying a smooth winter period. Although the second season for new F1 teams is notoriously difficult, Renault refugee Kevin […]
  • 13/01/2017 Teams will be ‘sandbagging’ in early 2017 – Hembery Jan.13 (GMM) It will take some time before the pecking order clearly emerges in 2017, according to Pirelli chief Paul Hembery. The Briton said F1's official supplier has been working […]
  • 24/11/2017 Magnussen hopes 2018 tyres ‘less sensitive’ Nov.24 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is looking forward to trying Pirelli's new F1 tyres next week. Although the long 2017 season ends after Sunday's race, the circus is staying behind […]
  • 30/01/2018 Pirelli concerned about new Barcelona surface Jan.30 (GMM) Pirelli is reportedly concerned that a new track surface in Barcelona could make pre-season F1 testing a challenge next month. Just a month before F1's only winter testing […]
  • 12/03/2018 Haas emerges as dark horse of 2018 Mar.12 (GMM) Haas has emerged as a dark horse favourite to finish 'best of the rest' behind the top three teams in 2018. Until recently, it appeared that Renault was clearly the […]