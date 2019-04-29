Haas ‘just not fast enough’ – Magnussen

26/04/2019 Steiner ‘not optimistic’ for Baku Apr.26 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner says he is "not so optimistic" for Baku. In the last races, the American team has made it into Q3 with an obviously fast car, only to slump to […]
14/04/2019 ‘Strange’ Haas problem not fixed yet – Magnussen Apr.14 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says Haas has not solved the problem that affected the American team so badly in Bahrain. The outfit looked to have started 2019 with a car that was 'best of […]
01/02/2019 Haas drivers must work on approach – Steiner Feb.1 (GMM) Haas' two race drivers need to get better at being calmly consistent throughout the season. That is the view of Gunther Steiner, the young and small American team's […]
24/05/2018 Magnussen would accept top team move May 24 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he will look around to see if a move to a top team might be on the cards. Although unpopular among many of his rivals, the Dane has impressed at Haas […]
25/11/2017 Grosjean happy with Magnussen as teammate Nov.25 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has backed the Haas team's current driver lineup. There have been rumours the American squad is under pressure from technical partner Ferrari to accommodate […]
01/02/2017 ‘No disasters’ as Haas prepares for season two Feb.1 (GMM) F1's small American team Haas appears to be enjoying a smooth winter period. Although the second season for new F1 teams is notoriously difficult, Renault refugee Kevin […]
24/11/2017 Magnussen hopes 2018 tyres ‘less sensitive’ Nov.24 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is looking forward to trying Pirelli's new F1 tyres next week. Although the long 2017 season ends after Sunday's race, the circus is staying behind […]
30/01/2018 Pirelli concerned about new Barcelona surface Jan.30 (GMM) Pirelli is reportedly concerned that a new track surface in Barcelona could make pre-season F1 testing a challenge next month. Just a month before F1's only winter testing […]
12/03/2018 Haas emerges as dark horse of 2018 Mar.12 (GMM) Haas has emerged as a dark horse favourite to finish 'best of the rest' behind the top three teams in 2018. Until recently, it appeared that Renault was clearly the […]