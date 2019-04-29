No extra speed from flexible wing – Raikkonen

11/01/2019 Arrivabene linked with Sauber role Jan.11 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen thinks Sauber can do "great things" from 2019. The Swiss team took a big step forward last year with its up-to-date Ferrari engine, leadership by Frederic […]
24/04/2019 Giovinazzi wants more ‘time to learn’ Apr.24 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi will soon look better alongside his Alfa Romeo teammate Kimi Raikkonen. That is the view of team boss Frederic Vasseur, after the Italian struggled to […]
14/02/2019 Raikkonen does not feel too old for F1 Feb.14 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he does not feel too old to still be in formula one. Although dropped by Ferrari for 2019, the Finn surprised the F1 world last year by announcing that […]
20/12/2018 Sauber still building staff numbers – Vasseur Dec.20 (GMM) Sauber is still building up its staff numbers, boss Frederic Vasseur has revealed. The Swiss team almost collapsed two years ago, but a buyout as well as a new alliance with […]
04/02/2019 Alfa to reveal innovative 2019 car – report Feb.4 (GMM) Sauber - now called Alfa Romeo - could have a surprise in store with the design of its 2019 car. That is the claim of Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport. The authoritative […]
22/07/2018 Giovinazzi shapes up for Sauber seat Jul.22 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi has emerged as the big favourite to drive for Sauber in 2019. The rumour stepped up a notch at Hockenheim, where he drove for the Swiss team in Friday […]
15/11/2018 Raikkonen ‘not worried’ about Sauber move Nov.15 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he is not worrying about his step back to the Sauber team for 2019. The Finn and 2007 world champion is being replaced at Ferrari by Charles Leclerc, […]
23/11/2017 Sauber set for driver, Alfa Romeo announcements Nov.23 (GMM) Sauber is shaping up to make announcements this week in Abu Dhabi. It is expected that Pascal Wehrlein will leave the Swiss team after Sunday's 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi, to […]
16/04/2019 Raikkonen ‘leading the B league’ – Zehnder Apr.16 (GMM) Alfa Romeo team manager Beat Zehnder says it is "a pleasure" to be working once again with Kimi Raikkonen. The pair worked together when Raikkonen made his F1 debut for […]
12/09/2018 Raikkonen could buy into Sauber – Salo Sep.12 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen will keep his F1 career alive for another two seasons at least, despite losing his place at Ferrari to youngster Charles Leclerc. The 38-year-old has been […]