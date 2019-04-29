Horner ‘sure’ Verstappen staying at Red Bull

Apr.29 (GMM) Christian Horner says he is “100 per cent sure” Max Verstappen will stay with Red Bull-Honda in 2020.

The Dutchman already has a contract for next year, but there have been rumours of contact between Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Verstappen’s management.

And those rumours have only intensified amid speculation about Sebastian Vettel’s place at Ferrari.

“Max has a contract, so everything is fine,” Red Bull team boss Horner said in Baku.

“I am 100 per cent sure he will drive for our team next year.”

And it seems even Pierre Gasly’s place at Red Bull is more secure than before, with Horner saying the Frenchman is getting better with every race.

“It didn’t end well for him here, but he should be pleased with his weekend,” Horner said.

“Pierre showed good pace in the first part of qualifying, and he would have finished sixth in the race despite starting from the pitlane.

“If you compare his pace to Leclerc’s at certain moments, Pierre was actually faster,” he added.

Like many teams, Red Bull will roll out significant upgrades for its 2019 car at the next race in Barcelona.

“As usual, we will bring updated versions of the wings – front and rear – to Barcelona,” Horner announced.

“It’s more evolution than revolution.”

Indeed, Verstappen said he maxed out the performance of his car in Azerbaijan, finishing fourth.

“It’s the best we could do,” he told Ziggo Sport.

“Hopefully for the next race our upgrade will be better than the other teams.”

