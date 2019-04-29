Leclerc thinks road to F1 title ‘long’

16/04/2018 Hamilton ‘not in form’ in 2018 – Rosberg Apr.16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has targeted the 2018 world championship, just as his high-profile teammate Lewis Hamilton begins to struggle. After failing to win in Australia and Bahrain, […]
31/03/2019 Ferrari engine ‘goes like hell’ – Marko Mar.31 (GMM) Ferrari literally powered its way back to the front in Bahrain, according to Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko. "It goes like hell," Marko said, observing that five of the top ten […]
18/04/2017 Team orders approach has changed – Wolff Apr.18 (GMM) Mercedes reluctantly used team orders in Bahrain because "the situation is different now". That is the explanation of team boss Toto Wolff, speaking after Valtteri Bottas […]
16/04/2017 ‘Stress gone’ between Mercedes drivers – Wolff 'Stress gone' between Mercedes drivers - Wolff
Apr.16 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he is very happy with how Mercedes is shaping up in the wake of the Nico Rosberg era. After retired Rosberg's […]
15/04/2018 Ferrari dominance is F1 ‘turning point’ Apr.15 (GMM) Silver-clad heads are being scratched in Shanghai. That's because Ferrari is clearly now the fastest car in formula one -- both in the Bahraini heat a week ago and now in […]
05/04/2019 Leclerc engine gets all-clear for China Apr.5 (GMM) The engine that thwarted Charles Leclerc's push for a sure victory in Bahrain will be back in the red car next weekend. That is the news from Sky Italia, reporting that after […]
25/02/2019 Leclerc a ‘luxury problem’ for Ferrari – Wolff Feb.25 (GMM) Toto Wolff thinks two strong drivers is a "luxury problem" for Mercedes' key F1 rival Ferrari. Some believe Ferrari could struggle to manage its drivers now that Sebastian […]
26/04/2017 Mercedes dominance ‘not good for F1’ – Wolff Apr.26 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted the end of Mercedes' utter dominance is good for the sport. Throughout the 'power unit' era to date, Mercedes won every title on offer and almost […]
