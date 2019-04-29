Leclerc thinks road to F1 title ‘long’

Apr.29 (GMM) Charles Leclerc says the road ahead of him to the F1 title is “long”.

In Bahrain, only a car problem prevented the young Monegasque from winning his first grand prix.

And in Baku, Toto Wolff said that despite Mercedes’ fourth consecutive 1-2, “Charles Leclerc was the fastest here”.

Indeed, the Ferrari driver was incredibly hard on himself after a qualifying crash, but Lewis Hamilton thinks Leclerc is definitely a title contender.

“It’s very nice to hear that coming from a five time world champion,” Leclerc, 21, told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

“Many other people already see me there too, but I think the road is long,” he added.

“What is certain is that I will do everything to get there. I want to be the best in my sport, but at the same time I realise how difficult it is.

“Since I was a child, doing karting competitively, I have wanted to win. So yes, to be world champion is a goal that I want to achieve,” said Leclerc.

Related News

  • 01/04/2019 Ferrari advantage could be even bigger in China – Bottas Apr.1 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton may have won in Bahrain, but he says Mercedes has serious work to do ahead of round three in China in a fortnight. Immediately after winning on Sunday, the […]
  • 16/04/2018 Hamilton ‘not in form’ in 2018 – Rosberg Apr.16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has targeted the 2018 world championship, just as his high-profile teammate Lewis Hamilton begins to struggle. After failing to win in Australia and Bahrain, […]
  • 31/03/2019 Ferrari engine ‘goes like hell’ – Marko Mar.31 (GMM) Ferrari literally powered its way back to the front in Bahrain, according to Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko. "It goes like hell," Marko said, observing that five of the top ten […]
  • 18/04/2017 Team orders approach has changed – Wolff Apr.18 (GMM) Mercedes reluctantly used team orders in Bahrain because "the situation is different now". That is the explanation of team boss Toto Wolff, speaking after Valtteri Bottas […]
  • 16/04/2017 ‘Stress gone’ between Mercedes drivers – Wolff 'Stress gone' between Mercedes drivers - Wolff Apr.16 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he is very happy with how Mercedes is shaping up in the wake of the Nico Rosberg era. After retired Rosberg's […]
  • 15/04/2018 Ferrari dominance is F1 ‘turning point’ Apr.15 (GMM) Silver-clad heads are being scratched in Shanghai. That's because Ferrari is clearly now the fastest car in formula one -- both in the Bahraini heat a week ago and now in […]
  • 05/04/2019 Leclerc engine gets all-clear for China Apr.5 (GMM) The engine that thwarted Charles Leclerc's push for a sure victory in Bahrain will be back in the red car next weekend. That is the news from Sky Italia, reporting that after […]
  • 25/02/2019 Leclerc a ‘luxury problem’ for Ferrari – Wolff Feb.25 (GMM) Toto Wolff thinks two strong drivers is a "luxury problem" for Mercedes' key F1 rival Ferrari. Some believe Ferrari could struggle to manage its drivers now that Sebastian […]
  • 26/04/2017 Mercedes dominance ‘not good for F1’ – Wolff Apr.26 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted the end of Mercedes' utter dominance is good for the sport. Throughout the 'power unit' era to date, Mercedes won every title on offer and almost […]
  • 26/04/2017 Mercedes dominance ‘not good for F1’ – Wolff Apr.26 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted the end of Mercedes' utter dominance is good for the sport. Throughout the 'power unit' era to date, Mercedes won every title on offer and almost […]