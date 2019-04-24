‘Impressive’ Albon used to Red Bull pressure

Apr.24 (GMM) Alexander Albon says he is used to the pressure of the Red Bull environment.
The Thai-British driver has been hailed by Dr Helmut Marko as the surprise of the 2019 season so far.
But it was not always smooth sailing, as Albon was actually once kicked out of the Red Bull development programme.
And he had a big crash in Shanghai.
“I think everyone is aware of the pressure that the Red Bull junior drivers are under, so they’re always at 120 per cent every time they’re in the car,” Williams rookie George Russell is quoted by El Confidencial.
But the next day, Albon was crowned ‘driver of the day’ in the Chinese GP.
“I’ve been under pressure before. Even last year I was fighting for my seat every weekend but I’m used to it. I feel comfortable and confident with myself,” Albon, who says being dumped by Red Bull was a “lesson”, said.
Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost says Albon has been impressive from “the first test” of the winter.
“He is doing a great job, and I must say that if he continues like this, he will be a successful formula one driver,” said Tost.
