Russell expects Williams to stay slowest

31/10/2018 Kubica admits Ferrari test role possible Oct.31 (GMM) Robert Kubica has admitted that moving to a testing role at Ferrari is a possibility for 2019. The Pole's other major option in F1 for next year is to get a promotion to the […]
19/10/2018 Williams targets signing Ocon for 2019 Oct.19 (GMM) Esteban Ocon and Robert Kubica look to be tussling with incumbent Sergey Sirotkin for the second race seat at Williams for 2019. We reported this week that Kubica has […]
20/02/2019 Wednesday testing for Williams ‘a miracle’ Feb.20 (GMM) All eyes are on the Williams garage ahead of the third day of testing in Barcelona. The struggling British team missed the first two days of 2019 running, amid rumours of […]
17/10/2018 Kubica to get $10m boost for 2019 race seat Oct.17 (GMM) Robert Kubica's chances of securing the vacant Williams race seat for 2019 have received a massive boost. Sport Express, a Russian daily, reports that Polish oil company PKN […]
20/11/2018 Williams set to announce Kubica on Thursday Nov.20 (GMM) Williams looks set to announce Robert Kubica as its second driver for 2019 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Journalist Cezary Gutowski, who writes for the Polish publication […]
25/02/2019 Russell says Kubica must ‘cooperate, not compete’ Feb.25 (GMM) George Russell says he and teammate Robert Kubica need to work together rather than fight in the wake of Williams' delayed start to winter testing. Problems with the design […]
16/03/2019 Williams may not qualify in Melbourne Mar.16 (GMM) Williams may struggle simply to qualify for the 2019 season opener in Australia. France's Auto Hebdo said George Russell and Robert Kubica are precariously close to the 107 […]
01/04/2019 Bahrain test key moment for Williams – Kubica Apr.1 (GMM) This week's test will be a key moment for Williams. That is the view of Robert Kubica, who is really struggling with the British team on his return to F1 after an eight year […]
04/03/2019 Kubica ’20pc ready’ for F1 race return Mar.4 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he is only 20 per cent ready for his return to F1 in 2019. Having failed to get its new car ready on time for Barcelona testing, the Williams team's rookie […]