Mercedes ‘dummy’ cost Vettel pole in Baku

30/09/2018 Team orders could end Bottas win hopes Sep.30 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas could be asked to give up the race win at Sochi to help championship leader Lewis Hamilton tighten his grip on the 2018 title. Finn Bottas is on pole in […]
16/09/2016 Poor starts could cost Hamilton title Sep.16 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is worried poor starts could cost him the 2016 world championship. The Briton has had several poor race starts in 2016, most recently at Monza […]
30/04/2018 Vettel upbeat despite losing title lead Apr.30 (GMM) Although losing the championship lead to Lewis Hamilton in Baku, Sebastian Vettel was the more upbeat driver. Indeed, while Hamilton's won the race, it was only because […]
02/07/2018 Strategist keeps job after Mercedes blunder Jul.2 (GMM) Mercedes' chief strategist will keep his job after a serious blunder during the Austrian grand prix. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired with technical problems […]
02/07/2018 Strategist keeps job after Mercedes blunder Jul.2 (GMM) Mercedes' chief strategist will keep his job after a serious blunder during the Austrian grand prix. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired with technical problems […]
01/06/2015 Hamilton yet to explain ‘Portier moment’ Jun.1 (GMM) Mercedes is yet to explain why Lewis Hamilton stopped on track immediately after the Monaco grand prix. Following the strategy bungle that cost the Briton a sure victory, […]
11/06/2018 Canada defeat means ‘consequences’ – Wolff Jun.11 (GMM) Toto Wolff says there will be "consequences" following Mercedes' clear defeat in Montreal. With a fresh engine spec, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel dominated in Canada, […]
16/07/2018 Mercedes still favourite for title – Briatore Jul.16 (GMM) Flavio Briatore thinks Mercedes is still the favourite for the 2018 world championship. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has taken an 8 point lead in the drivers' standings, but […]