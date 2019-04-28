F1 could scratch Friday from weekend format – Kvyat

Apr.28 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat thinks F1 should consider scrapping Friday from the F1 weekend format.

In Baku, the first 90 minute session was effectively lost when the circuit had to check all 300 manhole covers after the George Russell incident.

Toro Rosso driver Kvyat says the effect on the rest of the weekend was negligible.

“Maybe we should just practice on Saturday morning,” he said.

“We all know the tracks very well already, so I think a Friday is really only necessary if we go to a new track, like Vietnam next year,” the Russian added.

“Ok, every driver is different and maybe some need more time to get going,” Kvyat said. “It’s obviously up to the bosses to decide anyway.”



