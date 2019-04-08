Monza to get government funding boost for F1 race

26/05/2016 Monza angry as Imola steps up GP bid May 26 (GMM) A Monza official has hit out at Imola, the former San Marino grand prix host that is reportedly shaping up as an alternative venue for Italy's annual F1 race. With […]
22/01/2018 Monza boss admits Italy GP future in doubt Jan.22 (GMM) Monza boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani has admitted the future of the Italian grand prix is not secure for the future. After a period of uncertainty, the historic race is firmly […]
01/09/2016 F1’s ‘second thoughts’ over Euro exodus – Monza Sep.1 (GMM) Italian grand prix chief Angelo Sticchi Damiani thinks a shift back to Europe could be occurring in F1. After a long period of uncertainty, Monza and Bernie Ecclestone appear […]
29/04/2016 Political progress ‘a step forward’ for Monza Apr.29 (GMM) Italy's automobile club chief has admitted political changes this week could be a "step forward" in Monza's quest for a new grand prix deal. Reportedly after a running […]
01/02/2019 Boss suggests Monza prepared to lose F1 race Feb.1 (GMM) Monza is not the only F1 venue that is worried about the cost of hosting an annual grand prix, according to Italian GP boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani. The Italian automobile […]
29/11/2016 Monza finally signs new GP contract Nov.29 (GMM) Monza and Bernie Ecclestone have finally signed on the dotted line of their race contract extension. After a long-running saga, the 2017-2019 deal was actually agreed in […]
29/05/2016 Monza negotiations moved on to Monaco May 29 (GMM) Monza's long and troubled negotiations over the future of the Italian grand prix have moved onto Monaco. Corriere della Sera newspaper reports that Angelo Sticchi Damiani, […]
02/09/2016 New Monza deal set for Friday announcement Sep.2 (GMM) A day and time has been set for the announcement of Monza's new Italian grand prix deal. La Gazzetta dello Sport said F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, Italian officials and even […]
13/12/2018 Monza seeking EUR 100m for upgrade Dec.13 (GMM) Monza is looking for EUR 100 million to upgrade the Italian grand prix venue and secure a new grand prix deal with Liberty Media. La Gazzetta dello Sport said the 100m plan […]