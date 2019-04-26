New Honda not 20hp better – Marko

24/04/2019 Honda confirms new engine for Baku Apr.24 (GMM) Honda has confirmed that it is taking a more powerful engine to Baku this weekend. Last week, Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko said the new engine is 20 horse power better than […]
23/08/2018 Renault deficit ‘more than 40hp’ – Verstappen Aug.23 (GMM) Max Verstappen has hit out at the performance of his Renault engines. Playing down his hopes at Spa Francorchamps, the Dutchman says he does not have enough power for the […]
19/03/2019 ‘More power’ coming from Honda ‘soon’ – Marko Mar.19 (GMM) Honda is promising more power, and Red Bull is determined to improve its chassis after the new works pairing impressed at the 2019 season opener in Melbourne. Max […]
16/04/2019 Red Bull to get new Honda engine in Baku Apr.16 (GMM) Just a few races into the long 2019 season, Honda is already preparing to introduce an upgrade for its engine. De Telegraaf, a Dutch newspaper, says the more powerful Honda […]
29/06/2018 Renault confirms engine ‘party mode’ Jun.29 (GMM) Renault has confirmed that it will finally have a 'party mode' for its engine from this weekend in Austria. Until now in the 'power unit' era, only Mercedes and Ferrari have […]
10/02/2017 F1 engines not ready to crack 1000hp – Abiteboul Feb.10 (GMM) F1's 'power unit' era is not quite ready to crack the incredible 1000 horse power barrier. That is the claim of Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul, even though the […]
19/02/2018 Marko doubts Red Bull will win title Feb.19 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull may not be in a position to push for the world championship in 2018. Following the Mercedes versus Ferrari duel for last year's title, Red Bull […]
18/03/2019 Red Bull ‘not looking behind at Ferrari’ – Marko Mar.18 (GMM) Red Bull-Honda is setting its sights on championship leaders Mercedes, not the struggling Ferrari team. That is the claim of Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko, who said Melbourne […]
22/03/2019 Marko says he was ‘right’ about Honda power Mar.22 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko remains convinced that Red Bull can win the 2019 world championship. In Australia, Mercedes dominated the season opener but it was Max Verstappen, rather […]
07/01/2019 Marko plays down early trouble at Honda Jan.7 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has played down reports of trouble at Red Bull's new works engine partner Honda. Auto Bild reports that Honda and an Austrian technical partner, Avl, have […]